Bitcoin closes the best month in history and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) registered the biggest monthly closing in history at the end of October trading in the range of US$ 61,000. Despite intense volatility over the weekend, the price recovered and closed at a high of just under 40%, a percentage result that is only behind December 2020, when the digital asset broke the historic high defined three years earlier.

The performance encourages investors who were already talking in September of an upward movement in the past month. The final third of the year is historically marked by upward movements in the BTC, which would make October the beginning of a new wave of appreciation.

The main catalyst was the long-awaited approval of the first US Bitcoin ETF, which hit the New York Stock Exchange with unprecedented demand and became the fastest ever to reach the $1 billion mark in assets under management, in just two days.

However, analysts consider that the demand for the ETF was just a reflection of a movement of institutional funds in search of an alternative to gold to protect themselves from inflation. One of the signs was the high demand for non-exchange traded funds, such as Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust.

The price of digital currency even dropped to $59,500 in the early hours of Monday (1), but recovered quickly. At 7:00 am, Bitcoin was trading at US$ 62,108, an annual high that rose again to the level of 350%.

Among the other cryptocurrencies, called altcoins, the highlight goes to several assets linked to decentralized finance (DeFi), such as Qtum (QTUM) and THORChain (RUNE), which rose 40% and 20%, respectively.

On the losing end are mainly tokens linked to the metaverse, such as Decentraland (MANA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), which fall between 9% and 18% after shooting up to 200% amid the Facebook ad, which will focus on what’s next being called the New Age of the Internet.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$62,108.40 +2.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,324.78 +1.4% Binance Coin (BNB) $533.48 +1.9% Cardano (ADA) $1.99 +1.8% Solana (SOL) US$208.57 +11%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Qtum (QTU) $18.40 +40.1% THORCHAin (RUNE) US$ 16.21 +19.9% Holo (HOT) US$ 0.01261420 +18.5% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.03074535 +12.7% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00007265 +11.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentraland (MANA) $2.78 -17.6% Chiliz (CHZ) US$0.425266 -9.4% Enjin Coin (ENJ) $2.48 -8.1% Basic Attention Token (BAT) $1.01 -7.2% Zcash (ZEC) $168.33 -5.5%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 64.81 +1.93% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 84 +1.2% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 75 +4.16% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.39 +2.61% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.25 +2.81%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (1):

Bitcoin price indicates economy facing real inflation, says Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel, investor and co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, said at a conference on Sunday that the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is proof that inflation concerns are real.

“You know, Bitcoin at $60,000, I’m not sure anyone should aggressively buy,” he said. “But, certainly what this is telling us is that we are going through a moment of crisis,” he said, then recalling that he regrets not having bought more Bitcoin before.

Thiel criticized and blamed the US central bank (Federal Reserve) for managing the US economy, especially printing trillions of dollars to finance spending since 2020. He said the Fed did not recognize the decision would result in inflation.

The event brings together several critics of the Biden administration, including Republican senators Josh Hawley of Missouri; Marco Rubio, from Florida; Ted Cruz of Texas and Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance.

Investors lose $57 million in DeFi project 24 hours after launch

A new decentralized finance (DeFi) project disappeared with $57 million from investors in less than 24 hours after fundraising.

According to CNBC, the AnubisDAO protocol, inspired by the success of meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), it gained channel on the Telegram one day, raised money soon after, and, at launch time, diverted the funds to an unknown wallet.

Investors had contributed 13,256.4 ETH, equivalent to US$57.3 million, after following the recommendation of an anonymous influencer known by the pseudonym “0xSisyphus” – and lost everything.

The victims called the Hong Kong police, who are investigating the case.

Co-founder of Ethereum advocates use of blockchain to govern cities

The co-founder and main name behind the Ethereum platform, Vitalik Buterin, came out in defense of the use of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to create solutions capable of revolutionizing city administration.

In an article published on his personal website on Sunday (31) entitled “Crypto Cities”, Buterin explains the projects that already exist to decentralize government management and tells how the so-called Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) may replace public structures .

He proposes a series of experiments to use existing technologies to implement a new voting system to decide tax expenditures, in addition to using cryptocurrencies to raise capital. The ideas would be tested on prototypes for new cities.

“Of course, new cities have the advantage of not having residents with existing expectations of how things should be done; but the very concept of creating a new city is, in modern times, relatively untested,” says Buterin, then claiming that something like that could be financed by “multi-billion-dollar pools” in the hands of crypto enthusiasts.

The discussion stems from innovations that are already taking place in the US. Miami, for example, issued its own state-owned cryptocurrency this year to raise funds for the city, and Mayor Francis Suarez has already declared that “paying employees with Bitcoin is a priority.”

The state of Wyoming, on the other hand, recently had legislation that would make the creation of DAOs possible, which would open a legal path for the construction of self-regulating independent communities.

Ethereum has first week of deflation

At the end of October, Ethereum registered its first week in its history with negative emissions, with a net withdrawal of 59 ETH from circulation, causing the first deflationary period in its history.

The brand comes after burning more than 93,700 ETH from network transactions, functionality that was implemented in the London update in August. Just over two months ago, transfers of ETH and tokens that run on the same blockchain, such as stablecoin Tether USD (USDT), burn off part of the fees paid to miners.

Since the arrival of this update, the Ethereum community has been apprehensive for the day when cryptoactive would become deflationary, especially as the movement is expected to intensify until 2022, when the platform is expected to be migrated to version 2.0.

The expectation is that the negative issue will help to leverage prices. The first week this occurred coincided with a new all-time high for the asset, which for the first time traded above $4,400.

