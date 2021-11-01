BK does Halloween promotion with special offers for late night purchases

In this halloween The Burger King (BK) will bring promotions and special offers for those who access the brand’s application during the night.

O Halloween is coming and the fast food company should be celebrated between days October 26th and 31st. After the success of the 2020 Halloween campaign in which whoever went to the store “pilotting” a broom would get a Whopper for free, BK decided to invest again on the date.

This year, with promotions, but without free snacks, Burger King will bet on the theme of 3:00 am time, time known to be most prone to supernatural happenings. The theme is extensively explored in horror classics.

How will it work?

You coupons with offers Halloween will be available from from 3 am to 4 am and must be valid for 7 days. Another horror legend present on BK’s Halloween will be the number 666, considered by many to be something macabre. The numbering appears in the values ​​of the promotions that will start at R$ 6.66.

In the promotional video, the brand challenges customers to enter its app from 3:00 in the morning, after a sequence of scenes in which they reproduce common scenes in supernatural horror movies.

Like a door slamming, a chair moving, a book falling off a shelf, all with a chilling soundtrack.

In addition to the promise that the “apparitions” at dawn will take the sleep and hunger of those who access the Burger King app. The video ends with the challenge “Activate the alarm. If you have the courage”.

Offers during the day

The network will provide coupons at dawn so that customers can get into the mood of the commemorative date, but not everyone can or can stay awake until 3:00 in the morning. With that in mind, BK will bring special offers via delivery between 3 pm and 4 pm for this audience.

As in the year 2020, with Halloween that went viral on the internet with the immense lines of people riding brooms, the campaign is being conceived by the agency David São Paulo.