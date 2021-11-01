Blue November: Bahia is the 4th state in number of cases of prostate cancer | Health

More common among men, prostate cancer represents 29% of diagnoses of the disease among Brazilians. For this year, estimates by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) point to 65,840 new cases, with an estimated risk of 62.95/100 thousand inhabitants. According to specialists, according to estimates, early diagnosis continues to be the focus of the November Azul international campaign because it increases the chances of cure to more than 90%.

When compared to the national scenario, Bahia appears in fourth place among the states with the highest number of cases of prostate cancer in 2021, with 6,130 occurrences, with 1,090 in Salvador. São Paulo (13,650), Rio de Janeiro (6,440) and Minas Gerais (6,420) lead the ranking.

The indication is that the routine of exams should be started between 45 and 50 years of age, if the patient does not have a family history. “However, the recommendation for screening tests changes for the Afro-descendant population, which should start at 40 years of age. The orientation is supported by studies that reveal more chances of these men having cancer early and developing the most severe form”, explains oncologist Augusto Mota, coordinator of the Oncological Urology Service at Clínica AMO.

Prostate cancer ranks first in all regions of the country, with the highest estimated risk in the Northeast, with 72.35/100 thousand; 65.29/100 thousand in the Midwest; 63.94/100 thousand in the Southeast; 62.00/100 thousand in the South; and 29.39/100 thousand in the North, also according to the Inca.

Experts say the main risk factor is age. In about 75% of cases, the disease appears after 65 years of age. Among other aggravating factors are hereditary genetic factors, smoking, excess body fat and exposures to substances common in the chemical, mechanical and aluminum processing industries (such as aromatic amines), arsenic (used as a wood preservative and pesticide) and petroleum derivatives.

“It is important to remember that the screening program applies to all individuals who are in an age group at risk for developing prostate cancer, even without symptoms, since, in most cases diagnosed early, the disease almost never presents symptoms”, completes the doctor.

Diagnosis can be made by clinical, laboratory or radiological examinations. Digital rectal examination and blood test to assess prostate specific antigen (PSA) dosage are the most commonly used to identify a malignant prostate tumor and still need to be done regularly.

“More recently, multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging of the prostate was incorporated, but this exam should only be requested by a urologist after having examined the patient”, points out the oncologist, adding that the confirmation of cancer is through biopsy.

Located in the pelvis, just below the bladder and in front of the rectum (the last portion of the large intestine), the prostate is a gland unique to men. It is a small organ, shaped like a small apple and, when normal, usually weighs about 30 grams. The prostate surrounds the initial portion of the urethra and produces part of the semen.

“Some of the prostate tumors can grow quickly, spreading to other organs, which can lead to death. Most, however, evolve slowly and silently and many patients do not present symptoms”, observes Augusto Mota. When manifested, they are similar to benign prostate growth (difficulty urinating, need to urinate more often during the day or night, blood in urine or semen).

According to doctors, in the advanced stage of the disease, symptoms depend on which organ has been affected, bone pain being the most frequent, since bones are the most common region for metastases of this type of cancer.

Blue november

With the motto “Do you have a prostate? Take the exam”, the AMO Clinic’s November Blue campaign aims to draw attention to prejudice and the shame of talking about the subject. The messages alert to the importance of early detection and also call attention to the adoption of healthy habits, with physical activities, personal balance, mental health and balanced diet, in addition to routine consultations and examinations with the urologist.

The Blue November movement emerged in Australia in 2003, taking advantage of the celebrations of the World Day to Combat Prostate Cancer – November 17th.

