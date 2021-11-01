Bolsonaro discusses vaccine production with WHO director-general in Rome – Policy

BRASILIA – The President Jair Bolsonaro met, this Sunday, 31, with the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a trip to Rome, Italy. The president is in the Italian capital to attend the summit of the G-20, which takes place this weekend and brings together several world leaders.

The video of the meeting with the director general of WHO was shared by the president through social networks. On Twitter, Palácio do Planalto reported that the meeting took place “on the sidelines of the summit of G-20 leaders” and that Foreign Minister Carlos França also participated. No other details were released.

“Just now, on the occasion of the G-20, I had a meeting with Mr. Tedros Adhanom, Director General of WHO. See what he says about the origin of the virus, vaccination in children and adolescents, health passport and restrictive measures like lockdown,” Bolsonaro says in a video shared on Facebook. During the conversation, Bolsonaro said that restrictive measures unbalanced the economy.

On his Twitter profile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also commented on the meeting and stated that his commitment to support measures related to covid-19 was reiterated. During the meeting, according to him, Brazil’s potential for the local production of vaccines against the disease was discussed, which could also meet the needs of Latin America and the world.

Bloomberg international news agency reported that Bolsonaro had a friendly conversation with Angela Merkel on Saturday night over dinner. He reportedly said that “it wasn’t as bad as the media always portrayed it,” according to two G-20 officials who witnessed the scene. Merkel, who during her 16 years in power was under the scrutiny of the press, “signed that she understood.”

President Jair Bolsonaro’s participation has been marked by few meetings with other heads of state, such as the Argentine Alberto Fernández it’s the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Isolated, the president did not participate in the tour of G-20 leaders this Sunday. A photo of representatives from other countries was released tossing coins at the Trevi Fountain, a traditional tourist spot in the Italian capital. Bolsonaro went to the scene on Friday, 29.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes accompanied Bolsonaro in most of the official commitments. Earlier, he was alongside the president at an event on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, which dealt with the role of the private sector in the fight against climate change.

Guedes also accompanied Bolsonaro to the second session on climate change and the environment, as well as a lunch to discuss sustainable development and the closing of the meeting of the 20 main economies in the world.

Disassociated from the president’s agenda, the minister had a meeting with Indonesia’s finance minister, Mulyani Indrawati, and US secretary of treasury, Janet Yellen.

Supporters

The president shared videos on social media in which he greets supporters in Rome. Bolsonaro appears waving through the window and, shortly thereafter, goes to meet the group, who were shouting words of support for the president. “I am immensely grateful to everyone for their consideration,” the president wrote in the publication. The meeting, however, was marked by the aggressions by the presidential security team against Brazilian journalists who were at the scene, according to reports.

Bolsonaro left for the Italian capital last Thursday, 28th. In the official agenda released by the Planalto Palace, the president is expected to participate in sessions on climate change, environment and sustainable development this Sunday.

The president is expected to go tomorrow, November 1, to the city of Anguillara Veneta to receive a title of local citizen. The project to honor the president is by mayor Alessandra Buoso, from the League – far-right party.

The decision displeased Italian politicians, Catholic religious and Brazilians living in Italy. On Friday, activists threw manure and made graffiti at the city hall. The protest was organized by environmentalists from “Rise Up 4 Climate Justice”.

In an interview with SKy tg24, Bolsonaro said that former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accuses him of genocide “because he is an opportunist” and defended his management of the pandemic, despite the crimes charged against him by Covid’s CPI report in the Senate . He discredited the work of the senators, saying that “the parliamentary inquiry commission was made up of leftist parties that are in opposition” and that “there are seven senators who did nothing during the pandemic”.

He defended his government saying that he put all the means for “governors and mayors to fight the pandemic” and that “following the instructions of the Supreme Court, about US$ 100 billion were spent”. He was proud of “being the only head of state in the world who opposed confinement”, although he noted that “the situation that formed and some decisions that were taken have greatly aggravated the country’s economy and the consequences we can see now “.

Bolsonaro also stated that “he was always in favor of the vaccine”, although have your YouTube account temporarily suspended after falsely link immunizers to HIV infection. He also defended medical autonomy “on how to treat the patient and which medications to choose or administer.” To this day, Bolsonaro defends medications such as chloroquine and ivermectin, which are ineffective in combating the coronavirus. / Leandro Tavares collaborated. With information from EFE