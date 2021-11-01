Bolsonaro harass journalists in Rome, security attacks reporters | Fantastic

At the end of the G20 summit, while other leaders held press conferences, President Jair Bolsonaro went out to meet supporters near the Brazilian embassy in central Rome. The president was hostile to journalists. And the security guards around him were violent to anyone who tried to ask questions.

When asking why the president has not participated in some G20 events with other leaders, the Globo correspondent Leonardo Monteiro received a punch in the stomach. The image does not show the moment of the punch, because of the confusion. He was violently pushed away by a security guard.

Before, the president had been hostile to the reporter’s work.

Leonardo: “President, President. The guy OK pushing, guys. President, why didn’t you go to the G20 event in the morning?”

Bolsonaro: “Is it Globo? You have no shame in your face….”

Leonardo: “Hi President, why didn’t you go in the morning to the G20 events?”

Bolsonaro: “You have no shame in your face, boy.”

UOL reporter Jamil Chad filmed the violence against his colleagues to try to identify the aggressor, but the security guard pushed him away, grabbed him by the arm to twist him, and took his cell phone. Moments later, security threw the device into a corner of the street. The image freezes pointing to the sky, with the cell phone on the ground.

After the attacks, the security guard left and headed towards the president. It is not possible to know if Bolsonaro witnessed the attacks, nor to identify whether the attackers were police officers or private security guards.

Earlier, Italian security guards and police had already acted brutally against reporter Ana Estela de Sousa Pinto, from the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, when the president was still inside the building of the Brazilian embassy. An agent who did not want to identify himself pushed the journalist, saying that she should leave the scene. She was pushed another three times.

And even before Bolsonaro arrived at the embassy, ​​a Globo assistant Maria de Lourdes Belarmino, who was waiting to record images of the president, was intimidated and denounced as “infiltrated” by his supporters. A BBC journalist came to her rescue, and she walked away from the protesters.

We asked for clarification from the Brazilian embassy in Rome, but we still haven’t had a response.

EDITORIAL: Globo repudiates attacks on journalists, demands punishment and attributes violence to Bolsonaro’s rhetoric against the press

The newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” published the following note on the incident: “Folha repudiates the attacks suffered by reporter Ana Estela de Sousa Pinto and other journalists in Rome, another unacceptable attack by President Jair Bolsonaro on the professional press.”

The National Association of Newspapers (ANJ) also released a statement in which it says it “repudiates with vehemence and indignation the attacks suffered by Brazilian journalists.” The ANJ stated that “violence against journalists is a direct consequence of the president’s own posture, which encourages with deeds and words intolerance towards journalistic activity. The ANJ hopes that acts of violence committed against journalists are investigated and those to blame, punished”.