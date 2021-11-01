Bolsonaro harass reporters in Rome, security attacks journalists | World

At the end of the G20 summit, while other leaders held press conferences, President Jair Bolsonaro went out to meet supporters near the Brazilian embassy in central Rome. The president was hostile to journalists. And the security guards around him used violence against anyone who tried to ask questions.

When asked why the president had not participated in some G20 events with other leaders, Globo correspondent Leonardo Monteiro was punched in the stomach and violently pushed by security.

The image does not show the moment of the punch, because of the confusion. Before, the president had been hostile to the reporter’s work.

Leonardo: “President, President. The guy is pushing, guys. President, why didn’t you go to the G20 meeting in the morning?”

Bolsonaro: “Is it Globo? You have no shame in your face….”

Leonardo: “Hi President, why didn’t you go in the morning to the G20 events?”

Bolsonaro: “You have no shame in your face, boy.”

Leonardo: “Hey, hey, hey… what is this, are you crazy?”

UOL reporter Jamil Chad filmed the violence against his colleagues to try to identify the aggressor, but the security guard pushed him away, grabbed him by the arm to twist him, and took his cell phone. Moments later, the security guard threw the device into a corner of the street. The image freezes pointing to the sky, with the cell phone on the ground.

After the attacks, the security guard left and headed towards the president. It is not possible to know if Bolsonaro witnessed the attacks, nor to identify whether the attackers were police officers or private security guards.

Earlier, Italian security guards and police had already acted brutally against a Folha professional.

And even before Bolsonaro arrived at the embassy, ​​a Globo assistant waiting to record images of the president was intimidated and denounced as “infiltrated” by his supporters. A BBC journalist came to her rescue, and she walked away from the protesters.