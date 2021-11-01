Bolsonaro received in Italian city with demonstrations for and against | World

Protesters against and in favor of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, went to the city of Anguillara Veneta, in northern Italy, where he is expected to receive the title of honorary citizen of the city in an official ceremony at the city hall.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
Image of protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in Anguillara Veneta — Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP
A great-grandfather of Bolsonaro emigrated from Anguillara Veneta to Brazil. Today, the city has about 4,000 residents and is governed by the far-right Liga party.
After the event, he is expected to have lunch with several members of the Bolsonaro family, some of them close relatives, in an elegant 17th-century home in the region.
contrary manifestations
Under persistent rain and amidst the fog, representatives of various leftist parties, trade unions and the anti-fascist association ANPI protested with flags and posters against the honor of the Brazilian president.
“It is right for him to visit the city where his family comes from, but not to be presented as a role model by being granted the title of honorary citizen,” said Antonio Spada, opposition councilor.
Journalists attacked during President Bolsonaro’s visit to Rome
“Out of Bolsonaro” said one sign, while another, handwritten, declared “Anguillara loves Brazil, but not Bolsonaro.”
In Anguillara Veneta, women attach banners in Italian where it is stated that the title of honorary citizen should not be given as a gift, but rather earned; protesters protested against President Jair Bolsonaro on November 1, 2021 — Photo: Piero Cruciatti/ AFP
Among the most indignant protesters was the Italian missionary Massimo Ramundo, who lived for 20 years in Brazil, 12 of them in Maranhão, a state that has 34% of the territory occupied by the Amazon rainforest.
“It’s a shame. I’m furious with the mayor of this city. She doesn’t know what Bolsonaro did and said, she didn’t listen to his racist statements, against the indigenous, the vaccinated, the women. Besides, he wants the Amazon to be a business. It does not respect the values of Pope Francis,” said the religious.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters
Protesters for Jair Bolsonaro in Anguillara Veneta, Italy, November 1, 2021 — Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP
Groups of supporters of the president also demonstrated. “I am here to say that you are not alone,” said Silvana Kowalsky, 50, who traveled from Vicenza, 85 kilometers away, to express her support.
With Brazilian hats and flags, the president’s supporters are getting ready to defend the honor.
“He is a great president and has the right, because he is of Italian descent. Everything the CPI (of the Senate) says about him is a lie,” said Brazilian Cláudio Resende, 65, who has lived in Italy for 17 years.