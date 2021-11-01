Bolsonaro says government is “miracle that saved” Brazil

In an interview with the Italian broadcaster Sky TG24 released this Sunday (31), President Jair Bolsonaro once again lied and distorted facts about the covid-19 pandemic, about deforestation in the Amazon and about the Brazilian economy. According to the president, his government “was a miracle that saved Brazil”.







Photo: Jacques Witt/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM / Reuters

Bolsonaro was asked by the reporter about the more than 600,000 deaths by covid-19 and about the report of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate, which accused the president of nine crimes, including a crime against humanity. The journalist also recalled that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called him a “genocide” and then questioned him if he “thinks he was wrong in something or if they are political attacks.”

Saying that the CPI is composed “of leftist parties in opposition to my government” and that the seven opposition senators who led the work “did nothing during the pandemic”, Bolsonaro repeated again that the Supreme determined that the cities and the States took the necessary measures and called Lula an “opportunist”.

“We spent about US$ 100 billion. We gave funds, means and also professionals to fight the pandemic, as well as medicines,” he said without citing that the medicines encouraged by the government have been proven to be ineffective against the disease. Then, the president quoted Petrobras in the middle of the response and said that Lula “almost made our biggest oil company go out of business.” “A miracle saved Brazil: our arrival in 2018”, he added.

The journalist also asks about the G20, which addressed the climate crisis, the pandemic and the economic recovery. Bolsonaro said the group’s meeting, which he attended only on the first day, “focused mainly on the pandemic” and that several countries had said they would produce and donate vaccines.

Citing that the vaccination campaign in Brazil is “going well”, Bolsonaro also said that his government “has always been in favor of the vaccine”. Once again, the president omitted the delay in the purchase of immunization agents in 2020 and his recurrent statements against immunization agents – he is even banned from YouTube for having mentioned in a video that the formulas “cause Aids”. He also did not say that he has not yet been vaccinated – and he does not intend to protect himself -, but he returned to defending ineffective remedies.

“However, I believe that physicians should have autonomy over how to treat patients and on which drugs to choose or to care for,” he reaffirmed, and to this day, there are no drugs that prevent the disease.

In the same answer, the president once again distorted the figures on deforestation in the Amazon. Saying that Brazil emits “only 7%” of polluting gases, Bolsonaro said that “unfortunately, there is a very critical position against me about the Amazon” and repeated what he said at the United Nations Assembly in 2019.

“The Amazon does not catch fire because it is a rainforest. What catches fire are the peripheral areas, where there is illegal deforestation that we fight. We do this so well that the press does not say anything about it,” he told the reporter.

However, last Thursday (28), a report from the Climate Observatory with data from the Estimate System for Greenhouse Gas Emissions (SEEG) showed that, in 2020, Brazil had an increase of 9.5% in its emissions. The world, due to the pandemic, had a 7% drop in rates.

According to the document, widely publicized in the media, the increase was caused by fires in the Amazon and Cerrado. The text emphasizes that the “dismantling of environmental inspection and lack of control over crimes such as land grabbing, mining and illegal logging in the Bolsonaro government” caused a significant increase in deforestation in the Amazon, reaching 10,851 square kilometers in area.

The last question was about the economic crisis and the current number of unemployed in Brazil. The reporter questioned what would be Brazil’s message to the other great ones on the planet and what are the solutions for “a new beginning”.

“I believe I was the only head of state in the world against lockdown and confinement,” he said proudly. According to Bolsonaro, the decision of governors and mayors to determine closures – Brazil has never had a lockdown like the one carried out in European countries – “has worsened the situation” and “the consequences we see now”. And ended with one more garbled sentence. “I want to say that Brazil faced the pandemic crisis and is the country that is growing the most in the post-pandemic phase,” he concluded.

According to a study released earlier this month by the World Bank, the Brazilian economy is expected to grow 5.3% this year, one percentage point less than the average for Latin American and Caribbean countries for the same period. For 2022 and 2023, the institution estimates that Brazil should grow 1.7% and 2.5%, respectively, against 2.8% and 2.6% in Latin America and the Caribbean.