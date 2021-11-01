Bolsonaro security guards attack journalists and president is isolated during G20 summit

President Jair Bolsonaro in speech (Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Agents guarding President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Brazilian reporters covering the presidential trip to Rome for the summit of leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies, the G20, media outlets said on Sunday.

The attacks on Brazilian journalists, long accused by Bolsonaro of unfairly treating him and publishing false news, came when reporters accompanied the president on a walk in the Italian capital and marked a weekend of isolation by Bolsonaro at the summit among the main world leaders.

Videos from G20 events showed Bolsonaro as an isolated figure who did not participate in the photo taken at the Trevi Fountain, one of the city’s main tourist attractions, with world leaders. While walking in the streets of Rome, he was criticized for the way he dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic, which killed more than 600,000 people in Brazil, and called a “genocide”.

The newspaper O Globo reported that journalist Leonardo Monteiro, from TV Globo, was punched in the stomach and pushed by Bolsonaro’s security after asking the president why he did not attend any G20 event on Sunday.

A video taken by UOL journalist Jamil Chad showed chaotic scenes with security guards pushing Bolsonaro journalists and supporters screaming insults at reporters. In the video, it is possible to see that the journalist’s cell phone is thrown on the ground. Chad said on his social networks that the device was snatched from his hand by security guards as he tried to record the attacks. He did a police report about the episode.

It was not clear whether the security agents were Brazilian or Italian. O Globo reported that the Italians were tasked with providing security for Bolsonaro.

The president’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the attacks or why he did not participate in the photo with other leaders. The G20 press office also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Globo vehemently condemns the aggression against its correspondent Leonardo Monteiro and other colleagues in Rome and demands a complete assessment of responsibilities,” the station said in an editorial.

Inside the place where the G20 meeting took place, a video made by Chad showed Bolsonaro isolated.

The former army captain has seen his international support dwindle since former US President Donald Trump was defeated in his bid for re-election. At the same time, Bolsonaro’s stance on Covid-19, his questions about vaccines and his government’s environmental policy also made him few friends on the international stage.

In the video made by the journalist from UOL, Bolsonaro is seen talking to waiters while other world leaders talked in another part of the room.

“This video of Bolsonaro walking alone in the G20 conference hall while other world leaders are talking is painful to watch, but it adequately reflects the collapse of Brazil’s position in the world,” said Oliver Stuenkel, professor of international relations at the Getulio Foundation Vargas, in a tweet.

