Bolsonaro talks about ‘hard game’ with Petrobras and new increase in 20 days – Economy

(photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Amid fears in the financial market of political interference in Petrobras, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said this Monday (11/1), that the week will be “heavy game” with the company, without detailing what the government strategy over the next few days. The Chief Executive also said that he knows, unofficially, that the state-owned company will make a new readjustment in fuel prices within 20 days. “That can’t happen,” he said of the new increase.

The statements were given to journalists in the Italian city of Anguillara Veneta, where the president was given the title of local citizen. To attend the agenda of a personal character, Bolsonaro does not attend COP-26, an event in Glasgow, Scotland, which brings together the main leaders of the globe.

Asked about the Auxlio Brasil, the president changed the subject and said that the priority, at this time, is the soaring value of fuels. “This week will be a tough game with Petrobras. Because I nominate the president. I mean, it has to go through the council, I’m not the one who indicated it, it goes through the council. And everything bad that happens there falls into my lap. It’s a good thing, nothing falls into my lap,” complained Bolsonaro.

And he added: “I’ll give you some news, I’m in a hurry, Petrobras will announce, I know unofficially, a new readjustment in about 20 days. That can’t happen.”

Despite the government being the main shareholder of Petrobras, the president also said that he does not care about the profit of the state-owned company, which Unio has transferred. “What do I want from Petrobras? I don’t want the income that Petrobras gives to the federal government, I’m not interested in this resource. I’ve been talking to Paulo Guedes [ministro da Economia]Yes, we want this to be directly reversed in lower diesel prices at the end of the line,” he commented.

Last Thursday, Petrobras reported a profit of R$31.14 billion in the third quarter of this year. “I saw it very quickly,” he limited himself to replying Bolsonaro about the company’s balance sheet.

In an insistence of retorts, the president went on to say that he asked minister Paulo Guedes to study the privatization of Petrobras, and again threw the rise in fuels, which ran his popularity, into the lap of the ICMS charged by the governors. “I have already made my contribution,” he said.

On Friday, however, states unanimously approved a resolution to freeze the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels for 90 days, as a way to mitigate the rise in product prices.