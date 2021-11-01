‘Boring for ca*’· TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, MC Gui decided to gossip about the behavior of Solange Gomes this Sunday (31), but the peoa listened to the funkeiro’s attitude and became angry with the opponent in the rural reality show. “Boring as hell,” fired the ex-Banheira do Gugu during the fight.

The confusion began after Tiago Piquilo’s victory in the Fire Trial, when Solange summoned Dynho Alves to Baia. “She prayed, she prayed for me to leave, then I came back from the garden, she turns around and says: ‘I don’t have anything against you anymore.’ Why?” asked Gui in the kitchen at the headquarters. “Because things change minute by minute here,” retorted Valentina Francavilla.

“Minute by minute how? Why didn’t she speak before my return from the field? [No dia da formação da roça], I was already on the stool, she turned around and said live that I would be her vote, but I was already on the farm. I went to the garden, I came back, she didn’t expect it. When I came back, she went to the room, next to me, and said: ‘I had a deal with you, now I don’t have it anymore’. Why isn’t there more?” continued the singer.

At that moment, Solange left the room and interrupted the peon’s gossip by shouting: “What happened to Bill? That you won’t stop talking?” “Excuse me, Solange, stop being boring,” said the artist.

The muse of Gugu’s Bath demanded that the opponent repeat the gossip, and he opined: “You are [de] two words. One minute, you say something, then you came to lick… You came on top of me, then you said that your option was Erasmus [Viana], now, pulled the Dynho”.

“Do you think I’m scared of you? Scared because you have the money to fund a lot, is that it? I’m watching you. By the way, Brazil has to keep an eye on you. You’ve got a lot of wings in here. You it’s boring as hell, right? He stays there singing all day long with that annoying voice in other people’s ears, no one can stand it. He thinks he’s a singer,” Solange needled.

Check out the fight video:

