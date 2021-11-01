Boris Cyrulnik: “Adolescents most affected by the pandemic will experience chronic depression as adults” | International

The garden house of neuropsychiatrist Boris Cyrulnik (Bordeaux, 84) in La Seyne-sur-Mer is a corner of paradise. The Mediterranean is literally four steps away. It’s a sunny October morning. The world looks well made. Outside, music can be heard from speakers reggae of a group of boys and girls fishing in the bay. Inside, in a dimly lit room decorated with antique swords and a couch that replicates that of Sigmund Freud, a man with the look of a kindly sage talks about his childhood under Nazism and the concept he helped popularize: resilience. We talked about the covid-19 pandemic and how it changed us.

Cyrulnik ―son of Jews who died in the Holocaust, scientist and popularizer, prolific author, occasional unofficial adviser to President Emmanuel Macron― has just published Psychoecology. The surroundings and the stations of the soul (Psychoecology ― The environment and seasons of the soul). In France, his latest book, written with journalist José Lenzini, is Chérif Mécheri. Préfet courage sous le gouvernement de Vichy (Chérif Mécheri ― Mayor courage under the Vichy Government), the story of a high-ranking French official who refused to collaborate with the Nazi occupier during World War II.

QUESTION. Will we forget the pandemic? Are we forgetting it already?

ANSWER. Denial is a psychological protection mechanism: it’s over, let’s think about something else. But the virus didn’t go away. It’s coming back, and if we relax, there could be another wave. It happens after every catastrophe, after every war. There is a moment of reckoning and then we move on to the next. With denial we feel better, but it prevents us from facing the problem.

FOR. After the so-called Spanish flu, there was a forgetfulness. The crazy twenties…

A. And it killed 30 to 50 million people, more than the 1914-1918 war [Primeira Guerra Mundial]. I have had patients who have spent their entire lives with encephalitis from the Spanish flu. They survived, but with a very damaged brain. And no, there was no mention of her. There was only talk of the war between 1914 and 1918. And in France there was only talk of the French dead, very numerous: a million and a half young people died in terrible conditions, and most were teenagers.

FOR. Don’t we need to have fun coming out of trauma, a little denial?

A. Yes No doubt. It also happened in France after World War II. I was a child, there was an extraordinary joy. People were on the street, there were dances everywhere, parties, the will to live. And if you can understand, it’s legitimate. But if we don’t protect ourselves, in two or three years there will be a new virus, more confinements, more deaths.

FOR. In 1945, when the war ended, there was also a denial of the past, wasn’t there?

A. It was not possible to speak of prisoners of war, nor of collaboration [com a Alemanha nazista, que ocupou a França entre 1940 e 1944]. The French were the resistance, not the collaboration! Shoah survivors were not very numerous, 27,000. Not a word, impossible to talk about it. Bothered. When I told them what had happened to me, people laughed.

FOR. What did they tell you?

A. They said, “You tell every story.”

FOR. What did you count?

A. At the age of six and a half I was arrested by the French police, the French Gestapo. I managed to escape. People didn’t believe me and I ended up shutting up. Just 40 years later, when my name appeared in the Maurice Papon lawsuit [o prefeito de polícia francês que organizou a deportação dos judeus de Bordeaux], journalists started asking me about my childhood and now I keep talking about it.

FOR. What happened to your parents?

A. My father joined the Foreign Legion, in which there were only Spanish republicans and Central European Jews like my father. He was wounded and in his hospital bed arrested by the police of the country he had fought for, France. He died at Auschwitz. I practically didn’t know him.

FOR. And his mother?

A. Like most of my family, she was arrested and deported.

FOR. I have the impression that you have spent your life trying to answer the question of how it is possible to have survived and overcome the very adverse conditions of your childhood.

A. Above all, I wondered how Nazism was possible. The Germans were the most cultured people in Europe and it was in their house that an immense crime took place against the Jews, against the Poles, against the Russians, against almost all of Europe. Later, when I was already working as a doctor and the social worker would say to the children: “Look where you came from, you can never move on, you can never study, you have no family”… I remembered what they told me when I was kid. So I told myself that I would work to help those kids move forward.

FOR. The resilience.

A. Yes, a family, friendly and cultural process that allows them to recover a good development despite the trauma.

FOR. The term resilience has been abused.

A. No, anyway. It is well used. When a soldier speaks of military resilience, it is well said: go into combat, there will be deaths and injuries, and they will need to follow a process of resilience. Or when it comes to climate resilience, it is the farmers or climatologists themselves who use it.

FOR. The brain is not something isolated and immutable, as stated in Psychoecology.

A. When I was studying medicine, I was told that the brain was in the brain case, separated from the world, and that we arrived with a storehouse of billions of neurons and that every day we lost a few. We have now found, thanks to neuroimaging and neurobiology, that exactly the opposite is true. The environment sculpts the brain, shapes it.

FOR. Is the brain a sculpture?

A. When a child is deprived of otherness, his two prefrontal lobes atrophy, the limbic circuit disappears, and the rhinoencephalic tonsils become hypertrophied. The brain becomes dysfunctional because there is no environment, no otherness. This is photographed, it’s very easy to see. But when the environment is rearranged, and since we haven’t left the child alone for long, we see that the prefrontal lobes and memory circuit re-develop and the two tonsils shut down. That is, when we act on the environment, we modify the brain sculpture.

FOR. What exactly is the environment?

A. There are three environments. The first is the baby’s immediate environment: the amniotic fluid, the chemistry. The second is the affective: the mother, the father, the family, the neighborhood, the school. And the third is the verbal environment: the reports, the myths. And this environment also participates in brain sculpting.

FOR. Can’t an overly comfortable environment be a cause of unhappiness? Do we need a little unhappiness?

A. We don’t need unhappiness: we need to defeat unhappiness in order to have self-esteem. Overprotected children are unhappy, they are drowned. They are hostile to their parents and seek adventures ―it may be an NGO or jihadism ― to defeat unhappiness and love themselves. There is a happiness in regression. You and I do it: every now and then I’m fed up with it all, get into my pajamas and watch the TF1 television network. And it feels good to do that. It takes a rhythm of regression and exploration, regression and exploration, both. A baby only has the courage and pleasure to explore if it has felt safe before. If not, don’t explore. If there is only regression, we die of boredom, we become suicidal, life is meaningless. If there is only unhappiness, it is exhausting.

FOR. The reports you referred to earlier, the verbal environment, can be lies too.

A. Clear. Stories and totalitarian language stop thinking, you no longer need to reflect. That’s what the Nazis and all the dictatorships did. The political, religious, scientific boss tells us where the truth is and we don’t need to think anymore, which stops brain development.

FOR. Is there a totalitarian brain?

A. No. There are totalitarian reports. They don’t sculpt the brain, but its effect is calming, it gives security. When a believer prays, all electrical signals of distress in the brain disappear. It’s a natural tranquilizer. Religious or political believers—the communists were believers—feel better. There is a solidarity effect too: if we all recite the same thing at the same time, we will feel safe. But we stopped thinking. I call this lazy thinking. Totalitarian language is euphoric and lazy thinking.

FOR. What makes someone, in a situation like the Nazi occupation during the war, to collaborate or join the resistance? It is the subject of his book on Chérif Mécheri.

A. The prefect of police Mécheri, Arab and Muslim, did not carry out the orders of the Vichy regime. At the same time, Maurice Papon, also mayor, by order of Vichy had the Jewish children arrested and closed the Bordeaux station district so that no Jews could escape.

FOR. What determines that someone ends up being Mécheri or Papon?

A. My answer is Hannah Arendt’s. Some of us have a self-esteem, an inner freedom that allows them, in the face of an order, to choose. Instead, Papon submitted to all orders and carried them out to rise through the ranks.

FOR. Let’s get back to the present. Has the pandemic changed you?

A. I dare not say, but for me the first confinement, in the spring of 2020, was a moment of happiness. I have a house and a garden by the sea. I didn’t have to travel or respond to invitations. I was able to work at my pace. At dusk, he bathed in the sea and walked. I’ve never had such a healthy life. And now I spend the day on the plane and on the train. It’s an unhealthy life. Everything is going too fast.

FOR. For others it was not so placid.

A. I am ashamed to have been happy when many were unhappy. In a country at peace, 12% of teenagers are depressed. In a country after covid, according to one assessment, they are 39%. Those who paid the highest price for covid are teenagers. Some will not recover what they lost, for others it will cost them.

FOR. Why are teenagers most affected?

A. During adolescence, neurons are pruned. The brain works better with fewer neurons, with less energy. Teenagers have two or three years to learn to learn, to orient themselves in a direction. If because of a family conflict or because the boys prefer to play football, those two years are lost, then it’s hard for them to get back on track. In high school or college, you laugh, agree or disagree with a teacher, your brain is activated. In front of a screen, the brain goes numb.

FOR. What are the consequences of such a situation for these teenagers as adults?

A. They will be in chronic depression. They will have small offices that will not interest them. They will learn that society will take care of them. They missed a sensitive period in their development. To reconnect, they will have to work 10 times harder.

FOR. There is a social factor.

A. The children of the rich endured confinement better than the children of the poor. These lived in overly dense apartments and were exasperated by the presence of others. They calmed down in front of the screens. The screens dull the psyche and add weight. During confinement, the daughters of the rich did not gain weight; the daughters of the poor got fat.

FOR. Didn’t we “come out stronger”, as a Spanish Government campaign put it?

A. I do not believe. Nietzsche said that what doesn’t hurt you makes you stronger. It’s fake. When you get hurt, you acquire a vulnerability factor. Young people who got unstuck or people who had depression during the virus will have sequelae.

FOR. I see you as a pessimist.

A. Yes and no. This was not a crisis. In an epilepsy crisis, the person speaks, falls, has seizures, gets up and finishes the sentence. Things go back to the way they were. And now things will come back, but not like before. The proper word now is not crisis: it is catastrophe. After wars and epidemics there were cultural revolutions. Professional training, university, the relationship between men and women, old age, all of this is already being rethought. Let’s rethink our way of living together.

