Borrowed, Marino Hinestroza will not be bought by Palmeiras

Loaned to Palmeiras by América de Cali, forward Marino Hinestroza will not have the economic rights purchased by Verdão, and therefore will not remain at the club for the next season, as reported by OUR LECTURE.

At the age of 19, the attacker arrived at Alviverde during the pandemic with a loan link until January 2022, with a fixed value of US$ 1.8 million for the purchase of 70% of the economic rights. If Palmeiras is interested in exercising the purchase, the Colombians would remain with the remaining 30% of the attacker.

Also according to what was found by the report, one of the main reasons for not buying the player is that there are already other athletes in the same position who are more ready and fully belong to Palmeiras. In the final stretch of the season, Marino had already lost his place to Kevin, Vitor Hugo and Giovani, all younger than the Colombian athlete.

It is worth remembering that the situation already indicated a possible exit. In August, the NP had published that parts linked to the player already took the young man’s departure for granted, while the board of directors of Palmeiras preached caution and left the situation as pending.

Marino in action for Palmeiras (Photo: Fabio Menotti)

In numbers, the Colombian is one of the highlights of the current Verdão season. In 27 games played (19 as a starter) there are seven goals and six assists, being the team’s third place in the artillery of the year and the second biggest waiter, losing only to Gabriel Silva. In 2020, the forward scored a goal in 11 matches played.

Being on the field for 1507 minutes added to 27 appearances in the season, the Colombian is the one who played the most in the Palestinian U-20, alongside Panamanian striker Newton and striker Vitor Hugo. However, after losing his title in both the Brazilian Championship and the Paulista Championship, Marino also lost his reserve status in the team and was no longer listed.

The Under-20 Palmeiras returns to the field next Thursday (4th), at 3 pm (GMT) in front of Itapirense, at the Academia de Futebol II, in Guarulhos. The match will mark the beginning of the return of the second phase of the competition.

