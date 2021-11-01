Botox, neurostimulation: see lesser known treatments for migraine – 11/01/2021

It is estimated that 15% of the Brazilian population suffers from migraine, something around 31.8 million people, the majority aged between 25 and 45 years. Highly prevalent, the problem is considered by the WHO (World Health Organization) as one of the 10 most disabling in the world.

Marcelo Ciciarelli, coordinator of the Scientific Department of Headache at ABN (Brazilian Academy of Neurology), explains that migraine is a neurological disease characterized by moderate to severe headache on only one side of the head, usually pulsatile, lasting for four to 72 hours.

“It can appear occasionally or be chronic, which is when the episodes occur for 15 days or more for three months. The pain usually gets worse with movement and exposure to light, noise and smells. Therefore, most people, during crises , tries to stay at rest and in dark and silent places”, says the doctor.

The causes of the illness are not yet fully known. What is known so far is that carriers have a biochemical brain imbalance caused by genetic predisposition and sometimes triggered by environmental and behavioral factors.

“People who suffer from migraine have a hypersensitive brain. In them, there is greater stimulation of the trigeminal nerve and excess release of peptides that will cause inflammation and dilation of vessels, both in the meninges and in the scalp”, comments Ciciarelli.

Although the main symptom of migraine is headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, tingling, diarrhea and changes in vision and speech can also occur. The usual treatment is done mainly with the use of medications such as beta-blockers, antidepressants, antiepileptics and analgesics, in addition to lifestyle changes.

But there are some less conventional and not-so-known therapies that are also indicated to prevent and alleviate seizures. But beware: they need prescription and medical supervision and, in general, are aimed at those who have not had results with more traditional drugs or cannot use them. Check out some of them:

Widely used in dermatology for rejuvenation, botulinum toxin (botox) was approved in Brazil by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the treatment of chronic migraine in adults in 2011.

“It is usually quite effective and causes almost no adverse effects. Only 10% of patients say they feel some pain or sensitivity at the application site”, explains Pablo Lorenzon, neurologist at the HULW (Lauro Wanderley University Hospital) of UFPB (Federal University da Paraíba) and linked to Ebserh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

According to the doctor, the substance works by blocking communication between nerves and muscles. “Because of this mechanism, it also ends up generating a kind of blockage in the transmission of sensitive stimuli to the brain, reducing the perception of pain”, he says.

In this treatment, applications are made in 31 points around the head, in the frontal (forehead) and occipital (posterior) regions, in the nape and in the trapezius (shoulders). The sessions are held, on average, every three months, for at least a year — when the person goes into remission, it is possible to space out a little more or even to suspend use.

It is important to emphasize that injections should only be administered by a specialized neurologist and are contraindicated in pregnant women and those with muscle diseases.

Illustration shows trigeminal nerve location Image: iStock

Neurostimulation is a non-pharmacological and non-invasive technique that can be used both preventively and during an acute migraine attack. There are some types, but in Brazil, so far only one is authorized by Anvisa for this specific disease. it is about the neurostimulation electrical surface, made using a tiara-like device placed on the forehead at home.

“The equipment emits electrical pulses that stimulate the supraorbital nerve, one of the trigeminal endings. This will increase the pain threshold, that is, the patient’s resistance to pain, and reduce the amount and intensity of crises,” says Ciciarelli.

In the case of preventive treatment, use is daily. In the case of acute crisis, it is when the painful sensation appears. In both situations, however, the application is done for 20 minutes and the intensity must be regulated according to the doctor’s and the manufacturer’s instructions.

Lorenzon also states that the therapy has no contraindication and can be applied even to pregnant women and the elderly. “A negative point is the value of the device, around R$1,000. And it is still necessary to change the electrode frequently” , ponder.

Another modality that is well known in the country is EMT (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation). The neurologist claims that it allows the induction of a magnetic field in the brain to produce changes in the organ’s neurocircuits.

“It stimulates the occipital cortex, where crises often start. The pulses emitted deactivate neurons in the region and, with this, it is possible to greatly reduce the frequency and intensity of pain.”

Although the technique is not yet released for the treatment of migraine, there are several studies being carried out with encouraging results. So it is possible that, soon, there will be new developments in this area.

Authorized for use in Brazil in 2019, monoclonal antibodies are the most modern for the treatment of chronic migraine. Despite this, they are still not known by many people who suffer from the problem.

According to Alexandre Souza Bossoni, a doctoral candidate in neuroscience at FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) and a neurologist at Hospital Santa Paula (SP), these drugs were specifically developed to block the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), responsible for trigger crises, or their receptors.

“We know that patients who suffer from migraine have higher levels of these substances and the role of medications is precisely to make them lower”, reports Bossoni.

For now, three monoclonal antibodies are available in the country: erenumab, galcanezumab and fremanezumab. All are applied subcutaneously, by injection or pen like insulin, which can be done at home. Usage is monthly and duration of treatment will be determined by the physician.

A fourth option should arrive in the country soon, eptinezumab. However, in this case, it will be administered by infusion into a vein, performed in a clinic or hospital, every three months.

“It is a very interesting, efficient and safe therapy. The few side effects observed are pain and redness at the application site and the contraindication is for people who are allergic to any of the components present in the formula”, says Bossoni.

Other treatments, but somewhat controversial

A few years ago, another treatment for migraine has also been proposed in Brazil: surgery, whose objective is to decompress and release the branches of the trigeminal and occipital nerves involved in the pain points.

Performed by plastic surgeons, it is, however, not recommended by professionals consulted by Live well nor by the entities they represent, as well as the SBCE (Sociedade Brasileira de Cefaleia). According to them, it is an invasive procedure and without scientific proof.

“It is a highly questionable operation”, says Alexandre Souza bossoni. “Today, we have more effective and less aggressive means to control migraine”, adds Ciciarelli, from ABN.

Another option that is considered to fight the disease is the use of nutraceuticals (vitamin complexes), especially riboflavin (vitamin B2) and coenzyme Q10. But, despite being natural, their use requires care and is not unanimous among the medical community.

“These medications are useful to help reduce the excess of neuronal activity, which is what causes migraines. But they should only be taken with a prescription and medical advice”, evaluates neurologist Pablo Lorenzon.

Bossoni says that the scientific evidence on the effectiveness or not of these substances to prevent or alleviate crises is still not clear. “I believe that a healthy and balanced diet is more efficient.”