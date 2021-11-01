Brazil ends month with the lowest number of deaths by covid since April 2020 – 10/31/2021

October 2021 was the month with the fewest deaths by covid-19 in Brazil since April 2020, still at the beginning of the pandemic. According to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state departments of Health, the country recorded 11,060 deaths in the month that ends today.

In April of last year there were 5,804 deaths because of the new coronavirus. Before the records totaled this Sunday, the lowest number was from November 2020, with 13,263 deaths.

Brazil registered today (31) 96 deaths by covid-19. With this, the total number of deaths from the disease reached 607,860. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 311 people died a day from covid-19 in the last seven days, the lowest number since April 27, 2020 — when it registered 287.

Today’s rate is -3% lower than the figure 14 days ago, which points to a trend towards stability in the country’s deaths. The moving average has been below 400 for 20 days and below 350 since October 23rd.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, two states have not updated data on deaths: Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins. Another six had no deaths from covid-19. They are: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará, Rondônia and Roraima.

There was a decrease in the moving average of deaths in 13 states, while four were up. Another nine and the Federal District had stability.

Of the regions, Midwest and North had fall, with -22% and -35% respectively. The others remained stable: Northeast (-1%), Southeast (4%) and South (-4%).

As of 20h yesterday, 6,853 new cases of coronavirus were registered and the average of positive tests was 11,605. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,808,554 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-8%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-15%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-9%)

North region

Rondônia: stable (13%)

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (-7%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (43%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-13%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-47%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-29%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (14%)

Santa Catarina: stable (3%)

Ministry Data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil has notified 130 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 607,824 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 6,761 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in the country. The total number of infected reached 21,810,855 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,996,772 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 206,259 in follow-up.

Bolsonaro discusses vaccine production with WHO director-general in Rome

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) met today with the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a trip to Rome, Italy. The president is in the Italian capital to participate in the G20 summit meeting, which takes place this weekend and brings together several world leaders.

The video of the meeting with the director general of WHO was shared by the president through social networks. On Twitter, Palácio do Planalto reported that the meeting took place “on the sidelines of the summit of G20 leaders” and that Foreign Minister Carlos França also participated in the meeting. No other details were released.

“Just now, on the occasion of the G20, I had a meeting with Mr. Tedros Adhanom, Director General of WHO. See what he says about the origin of the virus, vaccination in children and adolescents, health passport and restrictive measures such as lockdown “, says Bolsonaro in video shared on Facebook. During the conversation, Bolsonaro said that restrictive measures unbalanced the economy.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.