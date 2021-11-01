Brazil registers 96 deaths by Covid in 24 hours and more than 6 thousand cases – 10/31/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil recorded 96 deaths by Covid and 6,853 cases of the disease, this Sunday (31). With this, the country has lost 607,860 lives and 21,808,554 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Moving averages remain stable, that is, without changes above 15%. Currently, the averages are 311 deaths per day and 11,605 infections per day.

On Sundays, Mondays and holidays, pandemic data are lower, due to delays in notifications in the health departments.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 15 states.

Brazil registered 1,657,287 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Sunday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 89,108 first doses and 1,272,480 second. 4,497 single doses and 291,202 booster doses were also recorded.

In all, 154,712,254 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —112,529,966 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent. Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 117,062,012 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.​

Thus, the country already has 72.53% of the population with the 1st dose and 54.88% of Brazilians with a complete vaccination schedule. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 95.45% and 72.22%.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​