Brazil registers 96 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours – Health

Brazil notified 96 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Sunday, 31, the lowest daily total of the year due to a correction of 33 negative deaths in Goiás. The data on weekends are usually lower due to the delay in registrations, but the last time the country reached this level was in 8 November last year, also Sunday, when 88 people died from the coronavirus. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates these distortions, remains stable in 311, below 400 by the 20th day.

The number of new infections reported was 6853, while the weekly average of positive tests is 11,605. In total, the Brazil has 607,860 dead and 21,808,554 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.99 million people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

São Paulo registered 27 new victims and the highest total for the period was in Minas Gerais (30). Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará Rondônia and Roraima did not notify deaths in the last 24 hours, while Acre and Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins did not release the updated data this Sunday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 6,761 new cases and 130 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,810,855 infected people and 607,824 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.