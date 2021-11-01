Brazil registers over 96 deaths by Covid; moving average is lowest since April 2020 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (31) 96 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 607,860 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 311 — below the 400 mark for the 20th day in a row and the lowest since April 27, 2020 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -3% and points stability.

The total death toll in October 2021 was 11,060. It is the lowest number since April 2020, when the country registered 5,804 deaths in the month.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

1 out of 5 Moving average of deaths — Photo: g1 Moving average of deaths — Photo: g1

Monday (25): 338

Tuesday (26): 342

Wednesday (27): 346

Thursday (28): 337

Friday (29): 328

Saturday (30): 314

Sunday (31): 311

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

The states of Tocantins and Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths and cases this Sunday. Roraima updated the number of cases, but not the number of deaths. The states of Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará and Rondônia did not register new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,808,554 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 6,853 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,605 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +15% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 607,860

607,860 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 96

96 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 311 (14-day variation: -3%)

311 (14-day variation: -3%) Total confirmed cases: 21,808,554

21,808,554 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 6853

6853 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,605 (variation in 14 days: +15%)

On the rise (4 states): PB, PE, RN, SP

PB, PE, RN, SP In stability (9 states and the DF): BA, DF, ES, MA, MG, PR, RJ, RS, RO, SC

BA, DF, ES, MA, MG, PR, RJ, RS, RO, SC Falling (10 states): AC, AL, AP, AM, CE, GO, MT, PA, PI, SE

AC, AL, AP, AM, CE, GO, MT, PA, PI, SE Not updated (3 states): TO, MS, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 117 million people are fully immunized when taking the second or single dose of Covid immunizers. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Sunday (31), 117,079,004 people received the doses, a number that represents 54.88% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,715,794 people, which represents 72.53% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 8,603,523 people (4.03% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 280,398,321 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -8%

MG: -15%

RJ: -9%

SP: +35%

DF: -13%

GO: -20%

MS: did not update the data this Sunday (31). On Saturday, the state registered -41%.

MT: -47%

AC: -50%

AM: -22%

AP: -67%

PA: -26%

RO: +13%

RR: did not update the data this Sunday (31). The state also did not update on Saturday. On Friday, RR registered -67%.

TO: did not update the data this Sunday (31). On Saturday, the state registered -23%.

AL: -22%

BA: +14%

EC: -53%

MA: -7%

PB: +35%

PE: +72%

PI: -39%

RN: +43%

SE: -25%

2 out of 5 Going up: moving average of deaths in the states — Photo: g1 Going up: moving average of deaths in the states — Photo: g1

3 out of 5 In stability: moving average of deaths in the states — Photo: g1 In stability: moving average of deaths in the states — Photo: g1

4 out of 5 Falling: moving average of deaths in the states — Photo: g1 Falling: moving average of deaths in the states — Photo: g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month