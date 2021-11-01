Brazil starts the 2nd stage of the foot-and-mouth disease vaccination campaign

About 78 million cattle and buffaloes up to 2 years of age are the target of the second stage of the national vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease in 2021, which begins this Monday (1). The disease, which also affects goats, sheep and swine, brings losses and restrictions in the marketing of livestock products.

The last outbreak of the disease in Brazil occurred in 2006. Since 2018, the entire Brazilian territory has been internationally recognized as free from foot-and-mouth disease (zones with and without vaccination) by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). Of the 19 units of the Federation that carry out vaccination during this period, in Amazonas and Mato Grosso, only municipalities that do not yet have recognition of areas free from foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination participate.

FMD-free zones without vaccination

In states recognized as free from foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination – Acre, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, part of Amazonas and Mato Grosso – the application and sale of this immunizing agent is prohibited.

According to the Strategic Plan of the National Surveillance Program for Foot-and-Mouth Disease (PNEFA) 2017-2026, the goal is for the entire Brazilian territory to be considered free from foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination by 2026. Currently, around 70 countries have this recognition by the OIE.

Recommendations

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map), breeders must acquire vaccines at authorized resellers and kept between 2°C and 8°C, from acquisition to the moment of use – including transport and application, already in the farm. New needles should be used to apply the dose of 2 milliliters on the neck table of each animal, preferring the cooler hours of the day, to adequately contain the animals and apply the vaccine.

In addition to vaccinating the herd, the producer must also declare it to the animal health defense agency in his state. The vaccination declaration must be made in a online or, when this is not possible, in person at the posts designated by the state veterinary service within the stipulated deadlines. In case of doubt, the breeder should contact the animal health defense agency in their region.