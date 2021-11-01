Brazil to host G20 leaders meeting in 2024 – News

Brazil will host the annual meeting of presidents and prime ministers of the G20, the group of the 20 largest economies on the planet, in 2024. The announcement was made during the release of the final document of the group’s meeting, which ended this Sunday (31) in Rome .

The Brazilian city to host the meeting has not yet been defined. This is the first time that Brazil has been chosen as host for a summit of G20 leaders since the group’s creation in 1999. In 2008, a meeting of G20 finance ministers took place in São Paulo.

Next year, the G20 leaders’ meeting will take place on the island of Bali, Indonesia. In 2023, the headquarters will be New Delhi, India.

final document

The G20 final document was signed by all the 20 largest economies on the planet: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey, in addition to the European Union.

This year, the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and China, Xi Jinping, did not attend the meeting, but sent representatives.