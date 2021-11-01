Brazil will chair the G-20 and host the group’s annual meeting in 2024

ROME — Brazil will chair the G-20, the group that brings together the world’s largest economies, in 2024. With that, the country will host the summit of leaders that year.

The bloc brings together 19 countries and the European Union. Together, they represent 80% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75% of exports, 70% of global foreign direct investment and have 60% of the world population.

At dinner: Bolsonaro tells Merkel at the G-20 it's not as bad as they say

The group was created in 1999 and, as of 2008, the meetings started to include not only the ministers of economy of the member countries, but also the heads of state or government. The meetings are organized annually by the country holding the rotating G-20 presidency.

In practice, the meeting brings together authorities from member countries to discuss important themes in the most diverse areas, such as politics, economics, health and the environment.

Indonesia will assume the G-20 presidency for 2022 and, in the following year, it will be India’s turn.





Brazil had a shy performance this year

This year, the meeting is taking place in Italy and, for the first time, in person since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the negotiations, the countries endorsed the creation of a 15% single global tax for large corporations. Some bilateral deals were also sealed at the summit. Among them, the one celebrated between the United States and the European Union, which could end the tariff war on European steel and aluminum.

G-20 Summit: Bolsonaro says he has 'very large popular support' and that Petrobras 'is a problem'

But with regard to climate issues, there were no major advances.

The G-20 presidency will give Brazil an important role on the international political stage, in contrast to what was seen at this year’s summit.

President Jair Bolsonaro had few bilateral meetings. On Friday, he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a formality as Italy hosts the meeting.



President arrived in the Italian city this Friday and is walking in the Historic Center of Rome.

The second meeting was with Mathias Cormann, president of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD ), a group that brings together large economies and in which Brazil wants to join. Cormann said that Brazil is one of the six candidates, but showed caution about the nomination.

The president is yet to meet one of the leaders of the Italian ultra-right, former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.