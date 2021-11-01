Brazilian billionaires lose more than R$71.6 billion in October

Getty Images

With threats to the spending ceiling and a rise in interest rates, the coming and going of the Stock Exchange has affected the fortune of the 20 richest people in Brazil in BRL 71.6 billion ($12.8 billion, according to the dollar exchange rate on Friday, 29) in the month of October.

Together, at the beginning of the month, the group had assets of BRL 779.5 billion, or $139.2 billion, according to Forbes’ estimate based on the close of markets on the 1st. Now, this value is estimated at BRL 707.8 billion, or US$126.4 billion.

Most of the losses were pulled by Edward Saverin, the richest among Brazilians and co-founder of Facebook. Forbes estimates that he lost R$16.8 billion, or $3 billion, in October. Based on the closing date of Friday (29), his fortune is valued at R$ 99.6 billion, or US$ 17.8 billion.

At 39, the businessman lives in Singapore, where he works at his company B Capital, a multimarket investment fund. However, most of his fortune comes from Facebook, which he co-founded in 2004 alongside Mark Zuckerberg, his classmate at Harvard University. In October, the company’s shares fell 4.67%.

Jorge Moll Son, a cardiologist and founder of Rede D’Or, is also among the billionaires who lost the most during the month. With a fortune estimated at R$57.6 billion, or US$10.3 billion, on Friday (29), after the markets close, its loss is estimated at R$14.56 billion, or US$2. 6 billion.

The actions of Rede D’Or fell by about 13.12% in October. The healthcare company was created in 1977 and has more than 30 hospitals across the country.

Another significant reduction was observed in the equity of Luiza Helena Trajano, the only woman among the 20 richest names in the country. His fortune shrank by R$11.2 billion (US$2 billion) in October, to R$12.8 billion, or US$2.3 billion. With the rise in the Selic rate, retailers suffered falls on the Stock Exchange. In the case of Magazine Luiza, the shares fell 22.87%.

Other billionaire relatives of the businesswoman, such as Gisele Trajano and Fernando Trajano, left the Forbes real-time ranking of billionaires in September and have yet to return in October. This does not mean that they are no longer billionaires, it does mean that when their fortunes are converted at current rates to dollar amounts, they no longer reach the $1 billion mark.

It is also worth noting the loss of R$ 10.6 billion, or US$ 1.9 billion, or equity of Luis Frias, president of PagSeguro and Grupo Folha, to R$ 17.9 billion, or US$ 3.2 billion, according to Forbes estimates. PagSeguro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its BDR traded in Brazil had a drop of 26.87% in the month.

Jorge Paulo Lemann, co-founder of Ambev, lost R$7.2 billion, or US$1.3 billion, at the beginning of the month, but reversed the situation, ending at R$89 billion, or US$15.9 billion, just US $200 million less than at the beginning of the month. Ambev shares accumulated high of 11.05% in the period.

On the opposite way, Luciano Hang, co-founder of the Havan stores, was the only one among the super-rich to make billionaire earnings in October. His fortune grew by R$9.5 billion, or US$1.7 billion, to R$25.7 billion, or US$4.6 billion.