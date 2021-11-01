Brazilian Tesla owners bring mechanic from Mexico to repair vehicles

The brand does not have a representative, a workshop or even plans to have a factory in Brazil, but it already has a group, almost a “brotherhood”, which brings together around 100 fans and owners of Tesla who paid from R$ 600 thousand to more than R$ 1.2 million to independently import branded models.

Tesla fans are not intimidated by any difficulties in having an imported car without a maintenance guarantee. As it does not have local representation or export directly to Brazil, the company is exempt from providing services.

In addition to exchanging information, the members of the 100% Tesla Club Brasil group adopted a peculiar strategy: at least once a year they bring a technician from the brand to the country to carry out basic maintenance and occasional repairs to their cars.

The group pays a fee to pay for tickets and the technician’s stay. The last time he was in the country, in 2019, the cost was around R$ 45,000. In 2020, the trip was not possible because of the pandemic, but the group is trying to bring it back later this year.

Even stores that sell the models, such as Osten, import independently. The group that operates with luxury vehicles informs that it has partnerships with chains that carry out corrective maintenance. This year, Osten imported 11 Tesla, of which nine were sold and two are in the subscription service (long-term lease).

As the country with the closest Tesla representative is Mexico, for now, that’s where the technician comes from. But the group’s intention is to bring a professional from the US. It ships with equipment and spare parts ordered in advance by the owners. He stays in the country for three days to a week and inspects the Teslas in a workshop assigned for the service in São Paulo or Santa Catarina.

Tesla Boy

Renavan data indicate that there are 102 Tesla units running in Brazil. Only businessman Daniel Lunelli, who lives in Jaraguá do Sul (SC), imported seven. Four follow with him, and the eighth is on the way.

Nicknamed “Tesla Boy”, Lunelli says he is passionate about torque and the electric motor. “The car is fast, powerful, safe, has a range of 400 km, connectivity no other has and little maintenance.” According to him, the semi-autonomous system reads traffic lights, detects people and, on the road, it is possible to take your hands off the wheel. But it does not recognize spine, hole and “turtle”.

Lunelli directed Tesla on trips to the USA and it was love at first accelerated. At first, he was afraid to import due to the lack of representation in the country, but he could not resist. He admits that “having a Tesla car in Brazil is just for crazy, because if something happens, there’s no way to solve it here; and if a windshield breaks, it has to matter”.

The 39-year-old businessman, owner of a construction company and a clothing company, speaks from his own experience. Months after buying an SUV Model X, the brand’s most expensive model, the dashboard started to display a warning light for the rear engine. The problem could only be solved at a manufacturer’s technical center.

He ran the car for two years. Before selling it, he put it on a ship and sent it to the factory in the United States, where the engine was exchanged – free of charge, as it was a manufacturing defect – and shipped back 45 days later. Lunelli paid $3,500 for transportation.

Lunelli has become something of a consultant to Tesla owners and interested in having one. He is rooting for the company to establish itself in Brazil, but he knows that this is difficult due to the lack of a policy to attract this type of investment. Another barrier is the exclusive interest of Elon Musk, owner of the company, in large markets. In addition to the United States, the company has a factory in China and another to be opened in Germany. “My dream is to have at least one official store or accredited workshop here”, says the businessman, willing to invest in one of these projects.

Application

Even though it is exempt from providing maintenance services in countries where it does not operate, Tesla does not deny online service. “Through the car application, you can talk to a technician and he can remotely enter the system, make a diagnosis and, if the problem is simple, explain how to solve it”, says Rafael Leonhardt, owner of a Model 3 sedan for a year and quite.

“My car has 57,000 km covered and hasn’t needed maintenance yet”, says the businessman in the field of digital machines. He recalls that the electric car does not have an oil filter, gearbox, belt and spark plugs, high-wear items that need to be changed frequently in combustion vehicles.

The only problem with the car of Leonhardt, who lives in Santos and travels almost every day to São Paulo, was a hiss in the sound. Through the app, the technician discovered the defect and sent a video explaining how to fix it. “I never want another kind of car again; it doesn’t have the best finish, but it’s unbeatable in everyday life.”

remote use

Car software is frequently updated remotely. When there is a more serious problem, Tesla lovers turn to Odair José Borges de Freitas. He is the owner of ABF Auto Mecânica, a workshop in Jaraguá do Sul specializing in premium cars, and one of the few professionals with knowledge of Tesla cars.

Freitas took courses on electric car maintenance and, in September, was getting ready to go to the US for a course on Tesla models, which could certify his workshop as authorized for the brand. As the US consulate was not issuing visas, says Freitas, he was unable to go, but he promises to make the trip next year.” He is also going to invest around R$ 50 thousand in the purchase of a scanner that reads the car and identifies if there are any problems.

Brazilian specializes in the export of Tesla

Most of the Tesla cars arrived in the country under the advice of Daniel Panizzi Reis, a 41-year-old Brazilian who, at 19, migrated to the US. He worked as a newspaper delivery boy, cook, car salesman and specialized in export.

10 years ago, he opened DPR Trading to intermediate exports. As of 2018, it began to focus on the Tesla model clientele. Today, it serves buyers from more than 20 countries.