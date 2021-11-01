Breast cancer: ‘I decided to continue with pregnancy and had chemotherapy pregnant’ – 10/31/2021

One day Karina Goto, 37, was tying her hair in front of the mirror when she noticed a bulge on her left breast. He did the self-examination, touched the region and felt a “ball”. As the 2-year-old son was weaning, he thought that the alteration had something to do with it and could be lumpy milk. Even so, she was worried and made an appointment with the gynecologist.

In October 2020, after performing an ultrasound, mammography and a biopsy, the results of the tests confirmed breast cancer — a tumor that was still early and localized.

The following week, Karina underwent mastectomy surgery, with breast reconstruction, in addition to axillary emptying (removal of lymph nodes, structures that integrate the lymphatic system, in the region).

At the time, Karina and her husband decided to freeze the eggs to wait for treatment and then get pregnant again. The physiotherapist from Maringá (PR) took the medication and, in the week she was going to perform the ultrasound, the exam showed a suspicion of pregnancy, with the presence of a gestational sac — the region that houses the embryo.

I was startled, I thought: ‘My God, I’m pregnant’. I had just done the surgery, then the doctor who performed the ultrasound told me to perform the beta HCG test [que detecta gravidez] and let my doctors know about it.

The pregnancy was then confirmed. However, soon after surgery, Karina needed chemotherapy to continue treatment for breast cancer. One of the doctors explained that she could terminate the pregnancy because of the risks involved if, for her, that was an option.

Karina waited 12 weeks of pregnancy to start chemotherapy Image: Personal archive

But the physiotherapist decided to listen to other specialists on the subject. “I decided to run the risk of the baby, for example, not developing or losing it”, he says. The other doctor consulted informed that termination of the pregnancy was not necessary. Quite a relief for Karina.

According to Raphael Brandão, coordinator of the oncology service at Hospital Moriah (SP), pregnancy in people diagnosed with breast cancer is only interrupted when there is “imminent risk of death for the mother.”

“When the patient is in the first trimester, we cannot undergo chemotherapy either because chemotherapy is teratogenic, which can cause fetal malformation”, explains the doctor. Breastfeeding cannot be performed if the patient is undergoing chemotherapy, due to the strong medication present in the treatment.

Karina had to stop breastfeeding Henrique, the oldest son, who is now 3 years old. It also required closer monitoring from doctors and specific strategies for pregnancy to occur safely.

She waited 12 weeks of gestation, on the advice of her doctor, to start chemotherapy. On December 28, 2020, Karina started with the four red sessions, considered more aggressive, and only later did nine white sessions, which were “lighter”.

From chemotherapy to childbirth

“I spent the entire pregnancy undergoing chemotherapy. I was afraid of being sick, as everyone talks about these reactions in the sessions, but just for God’s sake, I had nothing. The only thing I felt, in the first few weeks, was a trapped bowel and a little of joint pain,” he says.

Karina in the last chemotherapy session Image: Personal archive

Karina also decided to shave her hair when the first strands began to fall out: “I was a pregnant woman with a big belly and a bald head”, she jokes. When she was finishing her white sessions, she went into labor too soon. At this time, he did two ultrasounds a week.

“I finished a chemotherapy session and, after two weeks, he was born because he started to have health risks, of suffering,” he explained.

Karina gave birth to Hector, aged 34 weeks, on May 31 of this year. He spent two days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) because of breathing difficulties and then left the hospital healthy, without any risk to his health.

“Look, just for God’s sake, he didn’t have any problem, an inflammation and that I didn’t lose the baby during pregnancy. When I had the mastectomy, I was already pregnant and I didn’t know it”, she recalls.

The importance of exams up to date

Now, Karina will continue with drug treatment for another five years to prevent the tumor from returning. “I don’t have cancer anymore, but I’m still fighting not to have a recurrence,” he says.

Karina with her husband Elton, and children Henrique (major) and Hector Image: Personal archive

The physiotherapist uses the example to bring an important alert to people. “My last ultrasound had been in 2017 and my son was born in 2018. In 2019, due to the breastfeeding process, I didn’t do the exams and, in 2020, I already had cancer. We can’t forget to take care of ourselves,” he recalls.

According to the oncologist at Hospital Moriah, the recommendation for a mammogram is from 40 years of age onwards — if this person has a family history, this exam can be performed before. “On the other hand, ultrasound is used in denser breasts, in younger women. The resonance can also help in a complementary way in both methods mentioned.”

“I was 36 years old, young and with no history of breast cancer in the family. It’s not just because I’m pregnant or breastfeeding that there’s no risk of getting cancer. We need to go to the doctor, do routine exams, take care of ourselves and be look,” says Karina.