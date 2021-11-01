Burger King cancels purchase of Domino’s

RIO — BK Brasil announced an agreement with the manager Vinci Partners to cancel the acquisition of the Brazilian operation of the Domino’s pizzeria chain. In fact relevant to the market, the company stated that there was a reassessment of market conditions, compared to the time of the announcement, as justification for the cancellation.

Business: Owner of Koni and Spoleto buys China in Box and Gendai, from TrendFoods

The deal was announced in July. BK, which also operates Popeyes restaurants, would absorb DP Brasil, responsible for Domino’s local presence.

With the transaction, BK would reach more than 1,200 restaurants in its portfolio. And Vinci Partners, which owns DP Brasil, would receive 16.4% of BK’s capital, returning to be the company’s largest shareholder.

Read more: Owner of Movida and JSL approves the purchase of Ciclus, a company that treats waste in Rio

On Friday, BK shares closed down 3.24%, traded at R$ 6.87. In the year, the shares have fallen by nearly 37%, with the company being valued at less than R$1.9 billion.

still in the plans

Despite the cancellation, the deal is not discarded. BK Brasil and Vinci agreed to an exclusive preemptive right for one year.

“The Company will have the option to exercise said preemptive right through payment in cash, or upon delivery of shares issued by the Company through a corporate transaction, such as the merger of shares of DP Brasil originally provided for in the Association Agreement”, highlighted the BK, in a statement.