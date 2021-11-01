Burger King cancels purchase of Domino’s — for now | Business

The deterioration of Brazilian stocks has claimed yet another victim. Burger King has just announced that it has reached an agreement with Vinci Partners to cancel the acquisition of the Brazilian operation of the Domino’s pizzeria chain. In the negotiation, Vinci would receive 16.4% of BK’s shares.

The deal between BK Brasil and Domino’s was announced in July, when the fast food hamburger chain was worth R$ 3 billion on the stock exchange. Since then, the papers have lost value. On Friday, BK shares closed at R$ 7.10, with the company valued at less than R$ 1.9 billion. In the year, the shares of BK retreated 37%.

1 of 1 Domino’s pizza — Photo: Reproduction/Facebbok Domino’s pizza — Photo: Reproduction/Facebbok

The transaction between BK Brasil and Domino’s would create the largest food service company in the country, surpassing Arcos Dorados — operator of McDonald’s in Latin America — in number of stores.

A deal between the two parties, however, is not out of the question. In fact, the doors are wide open for the union to happen, which depends on improving market conditions. BK Brasil and Vinci agreed to an exclusive preemptive right for one year.

By tying a mutual preference agreement, the private equity manager and BK Brasil signal that they continue to see strategic merits in the union. Company executives have already made it clear that Domino’s has the potential to even triple in size. Last year, the pizzeria chain had revenues of around R$ 455 million.

“Domino’s can be as big as BK is today,” said BK Brasil CEO Iuri Miranda, in an interview with Pipeline in July, as soon as he announced the agreement — now undone — to the market.

BK’s plans for Domino’s

Despite its merits, the math is relentless (and not everyone was thrilled with the terms of the deal announced in July). When BK announced the acquisition of Domino’s, an operation that would make Vinci Partner’s — controller of the pizza chain — the largest shareholder in the fast food chain, a group of minority shareholders was dissatisfied with the deal.