Burger King cancels purchase of Domino’s pizzeria chain – Economy

THE BK Brazil, owner of the brands Burger King and Popeyes in Brazil, canceled the purchase of the Domino’s pizzeria chain, an operation announced in July. The reason, according to a material fact disclosed by the company, is the deterioration of the market, which brought down the price of the company’s shares, which is listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3.

According to BK, the decision was taken “after the parties’ reassessment of current market conditions vis à vis the conditions existing at the time of negotiation and signing of such Association Agreement”.

The companies, however, make it clear in the document that the transaction may be resumed in the future. This is because the companies have sewn an exclusive preference agreement valid for one year. This means that if another interested party makes an offer for Domino’s, BK will be able to buy control of the company by paying the same price offered.

According to the agreement that the companies had signed, there would be an exchange of shares and, thus, Domino’s would be incorporated by BK. The private equity fund (which buys stakes in companies) Vinci, who controls Domino’s, with the operation, he would hold 16% of BK, if the transaction was completed at the time.

However, with the fall in BK stock over the past few months, that equation has changed, which would cause BK’s shareholders to be further diluted. In July, BK was worth BRL 3.3 billion at B3 – a figure that has dropped to BRL 1.9 billion today

The network resulting from the transaction would operate 1.2 thousand stores and exceed the Arcos Dorados, the operator of Mc Donald’s in Latin America.