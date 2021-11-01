Burger King gives up on taking over Domino’s Pizza operations in the Brazilian market | Business

BK Brasil, owner of fast food chains Burger King and Popeyes in Brazil, announced this Sunday (31) that it was signed the cancellation of the purchase of the operations of DP Brasil, master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza.

The deal between the parties was made official on July 10 of this year and was submitted to the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which gave a favorable opinion on the transaction on August 13th.

The decision to withdraw from the agreement is announced even before the shareholders of the two companies are called to give the agreement or not to the deal.

According to a relevant fact disclosed to the market by BK Brasil, the motivation to undo the negotiation took into account a “revaluation by the parties about the current market conditions”.

Also according to a statement from the owner of fast food chains, BK Brasil will have preemptive rights to acquire all the shares issued by DP Brasil for a period of one year.

In this same 12-month period, BK grants exclusivity to DP Brasil to celebrate any operation whereby the company “becomes a master franchisee, franchisor or franchisee, in Brazil, of national or international restaurants that sell pizza and/or focus on pizza delivery,” says the statement.