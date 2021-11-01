Burger King will give Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin to customers

Burguer King continues to test the cryptocurrency market with its customers and is now even giving Bitcoin to some of them.

This new measure will be made in partnership with the company Robinhood, which will also give Ethereum and Dogecoin coins during the promotion.

It is worth remembering that Burger King has already made inroads into the cryptocurrency market on occasions in the past, such as the sale of a dog biscuit in Brazil by Dogecoin. In Venezuela, for example, the network of fast food accepts Bitcoin since 2020 as a means of payment.

Burger King will give Bitcoin to customers, Ethereum and Dogecoin too

In the United States, McDonald’s biggest rival will start giving cryptocurrencies to its customers who participate in the BK Royal Perks loyalty program.

This promotion, made in partnership with Robinhood, will give customers who place orders at restaurants in the chain a few fractions of the three chosen currencies. For this, according to information from Coindesk, customers must consume more than US$ 5.00 in orders through the Burguer King application.

After consuming the minimum necessary to earn fractions of cryptocurrencies, users of this reward program will get part of a pool of 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin.

These fractions will be sent to customers, but the probability of receiving Dogecoin may be higher, according to information. To claim the coins you will need an account with Robinhood, a brokerage listed on Nasdaq that allows cryptocurrency trading.

The promotion of Burger King will have a duration of three weeks, but it shows that the big restaurant chains keep an eye on the cryptocurrency market.

In El Salvador, it is worth remembering, BK restaurants must also accept payments in Bitcoin, since in that country this is a forced course currency.

Is earning Bitcoin a good use case for cryptocurrencies?

In Brazil, company 99 will start enabling Bitcoin cashback for its customers as of November 3rd. Thus, people afraid to buy the currency and expose themselves to the market can experience this novelty.

For the Brazilian specialist in cryptocurrencies Tasso Lago, this initiative is promising for the market.

“Cashback is something that came into vogue and people really like it. And it can help to increase transaction volume. It’s interesting to see companies looking at bitcoin and wanting to insert cryptocurrency into their ecosystem. It’s a stepladder movement that is happening little by little and has an impact on increased transactions and the growing use of bitcoin as a means of payment.”

Equally interesting is Burguer King’s initiative, which by giving Bitcoin into a loyalty program allows people to experience the market.