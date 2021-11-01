Caixa releases new FGTS withdrawal this Monday to workers

In November, Caixa Econômica Federal releases a new round of withdrawals from the Employment Guarantee Fund (FGTS) to workers. In this new round will have access to workers who joined the loot-birthday as a consequence is intended for the birthdays of the month of November.

Withdrawal from FGTS in November- The birthday loot begins to be made available to workers who celebrate birthdays in November. According to information from Caixa, more than 13 million workers across the country have already joined the modality that follows the calendar stipulated by the bank according to the month of birth of the beneficiary.

Although the payment schedule is released to workers born in November, workers who joined the modality and celebrate birthdays in September and October can also receive. This is because the withdrawal is available for up to two months after the birthday month. However, workers with birthdays from January to October who want to join the modality now, will only receive the benefit next year.

Thus, those born in November who have already joined the modality begin to receive this Monday, and workers who have not joined the modality and are also celebrating November birthdays can join and receive this month.

How much can I receive? The amount each worker can receive varies depending on the balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts. In total, there are seven payment ranges, and workers with a balance above R$500 receive an additional fixed installment in reais.

Check the balance table and how much to receive:

Balance in FGTS accounts How many % of the balance does the worker receive Fixed additional installment Total withdrawal on the lane floor Full withdrawal at the top of the range Up to R$ 500 50% —– BRL 250 From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000 40% BRL 50 BRL 250 BRL 450 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 BRL 450 BRL 1,650 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% BRL 650 BRL 1,650 BRL 2,650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 2,650 BRL 3,400 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 BRL 3,900 unlimited

How to join

Adherence to the Guarantee Fund’s birthday withdrawal can be done in four ways, namely:

Through the “FGTS” app available for Android and iOS mobile phones;

Through the website fgts.caixa.gov.br;

Through Caixa’s Internet Banking (exclusive modality for bank account holders);

By Caixa Econômica Federal agencies.

In the case of the FGTS website or the application, the process is simple, after logging in to the platform with the CPF and password, just select the option “My FGTS” and then go to the tab “Systematic FGTS Withdrawal Option” and click “Opt”. The system also allows you to access your current balance and simulate the amount you can receive in 2021.

Attention! Adherence to the withdrawal-birthday is optional, and whoever adheres to the withdrawal-anniversary that allows the annual withdrawal from the Guarantee Fund loses the right to withdrawal withdrawal, but continues to be entitled to all other FGTS withdrawal possibilities as in the case of purchase property, as well as severance pay as well as a 40% fine on the balance.

loot-birthday calendar

Check out who can still receive the Guarantee Fund’s birthday withdrawal in 2021: