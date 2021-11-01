Caldera, the new Call of Duty: Warzone map, already has a date

For months, it’s been known that Call of Duty: Warzone will change its map when Call of Duty: Vanguard is released. The company’s successful battle royale, which is currently located in Verdansk in 1984, will go to the Pacific Ocean and the 30-40 will be set in World War II. When? Early December.

Through its official website, the Infinity Ward team has confirmed that the Caldera opens on December 3rd. This is the name of the Pacific map in Warzone, and its debut will coincide with the start of the first season of the Warzone Pacific era. Players who have COD: Vanguard will be able to access the map on December 2nd.



Before that, Operation: Flashback will be held from November 18th, a special event that will allow players to relive the last year and a half of Verdansk with special badges and rewards. So, on the 24th of the same month, the event will take place secrets of the pacific, developed by Beenox, which will begin to enter data and details of Caldera.

The destruction will begin on November 30, with a “spectacular ending, in keeping with your time in Verdansk to bid farewell to the city of Kastovia…forever?” After that, Caldera will start showing up in the following days.



Call of Duty: Warzone Events Calendar from November to December

Operation Flashback: November 18-23.

Secrets of the Pacific: November 24-30.

Destruction of Verdansk: November 30th to December 1st.

Caldera premiere: December 2nd to 3rd.

