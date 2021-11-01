Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have realistic violence and reactions to situations [RUMOR]

Unofficial information even convinces with the disclosed details

One of most successful franchises in the gaming industry, Call of Duty, is in full swing with the imminent release of Call of Duty Vanguard on November 5th. To further move the Activision franchise, rodors about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 appear and they count some details of what the game could become.

As well as the Modern Warfare has been remade with current graphics bringing stunning realism, Modern Warfare 2 should follow suit. According to a Twitter user named RalphValve, the game should arrive next year and will be developed by Infinity Ward. It details the campaign, weapons, new morale system and violence.

According to Ralph, the campaign will have a lot of visual violence “with blood and gore” (English term for a lot of violence), drug use and strong language will also be part of the game that will be rated “M” for adults out there. The morale system will be similar to the one seen in Red Dead Redemption 2, “where certain decisions will dictate and impact various moments in the campaign”.

Ralph says that the death animations will bring intense realism of violence to the game. For example, if an enemy is hit by a shot, he will not die immediately. He will go beg for your life depending on where you got hit. He might even call his mother, hallucinate, have seizures and things like that. It looks like it won’t be a very pleasant thing to watch.



The protagonist will react according to the situation. Ralph gives an example of a situation where you are hiding from enemies and he can take the hands shaking and you’ll even have difficulty putting the magazine in the gun when reloading. At weapons may jam, causing the protagonist to drop the ammunition, being possible to retrieve it manually. The leaker also says that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have a different Konami PT-style horror mode.

With all these details, combined with the realistic graphics that the game will most likely have, this can be a remarkable experience for fans of the genre. There is no official evidence of the game’s existence and Activision is pretty busy with Vanguard at the moment.

