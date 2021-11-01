Campinas ends contracts with private hospitals, closes 9 Covid ICU beds and maintains 39 in the municipal SUS | Campinas and Region

With the drop in hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Campinas (SP), the Municipal Health Department decided to close, on November 8, nine beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) exclusively for patients with the disease from the non-renewal of one of the contracts with private hospitals that provide structures for the Unified Health System (SUS). Other agreements had already been closed, and the ministry’s forecast is to keep only those signed with the Hospital PUC-Campinas and the Maternity.

On November 7, the city will finalize the 10-bed agreement of the Brotherhood of Mercy. On Tuesday (26), the contract that enabled four beds at the Casa de Saúde had already been closed and the structures returned. With that, the Municipal SUS will go from 48 structures to 39 as of the 8th.

Of the contracts that will be kept, the one at Hospital PUC-Campinas will have an addition of a structure – from six to seven – and the Maternity will provide a bed for pregnant women.

In the municipal public units, the Health Secretary of Campinas, Lair Zambon informed the g1 that SUS will continue with beds at the Metropolitan Hospital, which was rented by the city after the end of the administrative request, and at the Ouro Verde Hospital.

During the pandemic, the metropolis managed to maintain 13 contracts with private hospitals – some with more than one agreement, such as the Hospital PUC-Campinas and the Irmandade de Misericórdia, which had two agreements each. The daily rate of each bed in the Covid ICU costs R$ 2,460.98 to the municipal coffers.

‘Caution’, says secretary

Despite announcing the reduction in SUS structures, Zambon stated that, going forward, he will adopt caution to cut more beds – and frequently monitor the rates to assess whether it will not be necessary to reopen.

“At this moment we are going to be more cautious because what characterizes this pandemic is the unpredictability. We are paying attention to cities that have been vaccinated a lot, especially cities in Europe, in order to analyze how the pandemic is going there”.

“In all our measures, we are going to be a little more cautious because of the unpredictability of the disease,” he said.

Zambon explains that the contract with the PUC will be renewed because the hospital provides beds that treat patients with high severity and is capable of performing more complex procedures.

“Due to a hierarchy of patient severity, we will probably keep a part in the Metropolitano, a part in Ouro Verde and Covid’s critically ill beds also in the agreement we have with the PUC.”

“This is a hierarchy of ICU severity, because the ICU itself has levels, got it? To have a hemodynamic procedure, the Metropolitan does not have it, but the PUC has it”.

“Heavier patients, with more complex situations, will probably stay at the PUC. We are going to have beds there for very seriously ill patients,” he added.

Debate on mask use

Given the drop in hospitalizations and other indicators of the pandemic, the secretary said that a statewide meeting should discuss, on November 10, the possibility of ending the mandatory use of masks in open places in the state of São Paulo.

“I personally am very concerned about this story. Most likely, in mid-November there will be a big discussion in the state about outdoor masking. the discussion has not yet been opened within Health”.

Zambon argues that the use of protective equipment indoors should not be relaxed until at least next year.

“I think that in November we can discuss making the use of masks more flexible in open places. In closed places, in my opinion there is no such possibility due to the unpredictability of the disease. We have to analyze what is happening in the world in cities with same profile as Campinas, with complete vaccination”.