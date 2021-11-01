Captain of PMMG on operation in Varginha: ‘They had the due response’ – General

Captain Layla Brunela (Photo: Facebook/Reproduction) “They came into confrontation with our police officers and they had the proper response,” said Captain Layla Brunela of the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) about the action that killed 25 suspects who participated in the “new cangao”. Held at dawn this Sunday (10/31), in Varginha, the action was made in conjunction with the Federal Police Police (PRF). The group was heavily armed and allegedly attacked the police. They planned attacks on bank agencies in the region.

According to Layla, the thugs had hundreds of ballistic vests, knee pads and camouflage in their hands. In addition, the group already left their weapons magazines loaded in case they were caught.

Previously, the PMMG had already said that the seized arsenal of war. Most of the weapons for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces and one of them, a .50 machine gun, used to fight tanks.

“A vast armament, heavy, as we have already said. A public armament capable of going head-on with our crews. They got into confrontation with our police officers and had the proper response,” he said.

Also according to the capit, the PMMG tries to avoid the confrontation anyway. “We are not going here to celebrate a death, not the intention of the PMMG and the PRF,” he said.

According to Layla, the action was accurate and had the help of PPRF intelligence. “Joint actions are what have made Minas a safer state”, he pointed out.

The action took place in two farms. According to the PRF, in the first confrontation, 18 criminals were killed. In this action, 10 rifles were recovered, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades and bulletproof vests.

Another part of the gang was in a second farm. In a new confrontation, seven more criminals were killed and more weapons recovered, in addition to a large amount of explosives. 10 stolen vehicles were also found.

No police or civilians were injured. Details of the action will be passed on this Sunday. The case will be forwarded to the Civil Police.