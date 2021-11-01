Carioca wins scholarship to play Fortnite by university in Florida | Rio de Janeiro

The skill in Fortnite took a student from Rio de Janeiro to pass 32 universities in the United States.. William Mannarino , 17, applied to foreign institutions with an eye on the e-sports teams of the “colleges” and obtained full scholarship in three of them. He ended up opting for UCF , the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where he will study computer engineering.

Fortnite is a “battle royale” style shooting game, in which the last one left, after eliminating dozens of rivals, wins. The game was launched in 2017 and the following year, in the Russian Cup, was an inspiration for the celebration of goals. Epic Games often releases “skins,” or playable characters, such as Chapolin Colorado.

Guilherme’s departure to Orlando will be in the second half of next year.

“The colleges offered me a scholarship to represent their e-sports teams, in this case, and I could choose any type of course that was available.. Whoever I was, I could choose computer engineering”, explains the student.

Gamer from Rio receives full scholarship to American university to play Fortnite

In an interview with g1, Guilherme said that, at the beginning of the year, it was planned to take the Enem, aiming at PUC-Rio and UFRJ (watch above).

“I went to pick up a pencil for the first time to start studying, that’s when I felt that it wasn’t for me. That I was doing something that I wasn’t going to be satisfied with, that I wasn’t going to be happy with myself,” he recalled.

“That’s when I started researching studying abroad”, he added. He found a young man on Instagram who had won a scholarship abroad and learned the way of stones.

“There are several websites in the United States where you can find technicians [de e-sports] of the faculties. you have to run a long way back”, he highlighted.

“This field in universities started five years ago, it is something very new, not very publicized here in Brazil”, he stated.

Image of the game 'Fortnite'

A normal day for Guilherme has five hours of training at Fortnite — but only after three hours of study at the Franco-Brazilian.

“That’s what I always say to people who come to talk to me: never stop studying. Studying is the main thing, always. If you want the world of e-sports, your first option has to be studying”, he stressed.

Guilherme also practices physical exercises: sometimes he lifts dumbbells, sometimes he runs in the neighborhood. It also trains the reflex, whether on specific sites or in “analog mode”, with balls.

The gamer still stands out “have a healthy diet and good mental health”.

It is at the end of the afternoon, after school, that Guilherme starts training Fortnite.

“I get into the game, or, depending on the day, I analyze matches that my team and I played, we train. There is an analysis of what we went wrong, for us to fix”, he narrated.

“More towards the evening, when training ends, I try to study English, even because I need a lot to get the passing grade, which is the main thing for them”, he recalled.

Guilherme Mannarino in action

Guilherme also mentioned “a very big taboo” around e-sports.

“Nowadays, even though we are in the century of technology, everything being around technology, there is still a very big taboo around this world,” he said.

“What is lacking in Brazil is a lot of investment in this area, encouragement too, and getting information to people from the past that this is the new world. These are new opportunities, the world has changed. Now it’s a new era,” he said.

In the opinion of the student at Colégio Franco-Brasileiro, Brazil lacks, mainly, information about the universe of games.

“It would be nice for parents to have more information about this and show the world what’s around them. There are countless possibilities that you can enjoy with your dedication. Information is often lacking. It could, for example, have more information about this world on the internet”, points out Guilherme.

The student also said that “there is a huge difference between Brazil and the US in e-sports”.

“Here we are way behind. There, many colleges offer the best infrastructure. Here I have never seen anything like it. Here a good computer costs around R$ 7,000, not everyone has that money. There are incentives there, colleges have clubs to encourage this”, he compares.

The future UCF student is also grateful to the college where he graduated: