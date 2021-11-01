Cartel wants to bankrupt Hopi Hari | Rio de Janeiro



Hopi Hari generates more than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs and can receive up to 26 thousand visitors per day in the São Paulo municipality of Vinhedo

A meeting of creditors scheduled for November 3, to decide on the request for Judicial Reorganization of the Hopi Hari theme park, located in the São Paulo municipality of Vinhedo, could have the opposite effect than expected. Instead of solving the problem, it may end up creating an even bigger one. If a last minute proposal, presented by competitors not qualified to participate in the event, is accepted, it could open a legal battle and mean the end of one of the main tourist developments in the country.

Hopi Haria generates more than 1.2 thousand direct and indirect jobs and can receive up to 26 thousand visitors per day. Even with the interruptions in operation generated by the pandemic, the number of attendees this year should reach almost one million. With this potential, the park is the main anchor of the Serra Azul Tourist District, a strategic project that the São Paulo government intends to launch this month. The end of Hopi Hari could mean the end of the district.

The assembly scheduled to take place the day after tomorrow is actually the continuation of another one that began in August. It was postponed at the request of the BNDES so that the bank, which is Hopi Hari’s biggest creditor, had more time to analyze in detail the recovery proposal presented to creditors by the park’s administrators. As was agreed at the time, no new participant, other than those present or represented in the first round of discussions, could participate in the final vote. CARTEL FORMATION — Last week, and without being able to participate in the event, a group formed by the three main competitors of Hopi Hari got together and forwarded to the Judge of the 1st Civil Court of Vinhedo a project that proposed to take control of the park. The companies that joined together to remove the current administrators and take ownership of Hopi Hari are the controllers of Beto Carrero Park, in Santa Catarina, of Wet’n’Wild, which neighbors Hopi Hari, and of Parques da Mônica, which operate in a shopping mall. centers in the cities of São Paulo and Salvador.

The companies also have the support of RTSC, a holding managed by businessman Marcos Jorge with participation in several non-financial companies. The plan would have been drawn up based on confidential information provided by the park’s former controller, José Luiz Abdalla, and by the former administrator, administrator, José David Xavier. And taken to the BNDES by a professional named Rodrigo Vaz, appointed as a lobbyist with some institutions.

Seen in its details, the plan may constitute unfair competition or, at the limit, formation of a cartel. Its only objective seems to be to prevent the approval of the request for Judicial Reorganization and, therefore, further delay the settlement with the park’s creditors. These credits include approximately R$ 12 million in labor debts contracted by past administrations with approximately 1,100 employees or former employees of the park.

According to the competitors, who gathered around what they themselves called the “Investor Group”, the BNDES and PrevHab, the pension fund of former employees of the former BNH, would be in agreement with the proposal, which provides for the allocation of BRL 250 million for the settlement of credits and investment of BRL 150 million in the modernization of the park. In addition to presenting a project with values ​​far below those presented in the recovery plan proposed by the current administrators, competitors still have the right to withdraw from the business at any time.

The meaning of this clause is simple. Nothing guarantees that, after creating obstacles to the approval of the Judicial Reorganization regime, considered essential by the group for the continuation of the park’s activities, there will not be a withdrawal from the business. This would lead to the bankruptcy of Hopi Hari and the park’s assets could be acquired for negligible values. AFFECTED SHAREHOLDERS – It is unlikely that BNDES and PrevHab have, in fact, committed themselves to the “Investor Group” proposal. The state development bank, after the adjournment of the meeting in August, agreed with the current administrators of Hopi Hari, who pledged to fully pay the debt with BNDES, which was readjusted to R$ 350 million.

As well as the debt with BNDES, the obligations with PrevHab date back to the time the park was implemented and were contracted by the project’s creators in the late 1990s. Today, it reaches the amount of R$ 89 million and will also be paid in full if the Judicial Reorganization proposal is approved. If it accepts the proposal of the “Investor Group”, PrevHab will be, in practice, harming its shareholders.

Located in the São Paulo municipality of Vinhedo, 72 kilometers from the capital and 26 from the airport of Viracopos, in Campinas, the park went through serious difficulties and was about to close its doors in 2019, when it was taken over by the current controllers — a group of international investors who intend, in addition to repaying the debt, to invest a much larger amount in the recovery of the park. Last night, Hopi Hari announced a R$2.8 billion agreement with Whitehall, an American investment bank specializing in business recovery. The meeting will be held online and only creditors already registered will be able to participate and vote.

They form a cartel that could bankrupt Hopi Hari: 1 Alexandre Carrero. 2 Marco Jorge. 3 Alain Baldacci. 4 Cesar Federmann. 5. Joseph Abdalla. 6 David Xavier. 7 Luiz Antônio Donelli, the last three have criminal proceedings in São Paulo for ideological falsehood

1 Alexandre Carrero

2 Marco Jorge

3 Alain Baldacci.

4 Cesar Federmann

5. Joseph Abdalla.

6 David Xavier.

7 Luiz Antônio Donelli