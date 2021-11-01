Casagrande criticizes Grêmio fans in field invasion: ‘Ridiculous’

Commentator Walter Casagrande Jr., from Rede Globo, criticized Grêmio fans after the invasion of the field in the defeat by 3-1 against Palmeiras, in the Brazilian Championship. Fans of the club from Rio Grande do Sul invaded the Arena’s lawn and committed acts of vandalism, destroying the VAR’s cabin and coming into conflict with the security guards.

At the end of TV Globo’s broadcast, Casagrande called the Gremistas’ attitude a “ridiculous scene”. The former player also criticized the fight between fans of Grêmio and Palmeiras, who faced each other exchanging punches even when separated by a partition in the stadium.

“I was horrified by what I’m seeing, right. The most important thing about the audience’s return [aos estádios] it was the improvement of the pandemic, people being vaccinated, but coming back to break everything, to fight, to make this ridiculous scene… that’s a cartoon, it’s ridiculous, the Grêmio fans were ridiculous, it was terrible. The Brazilian people do not deserve this, those who are watching the game at home do not deserve this, they did not leave for a year and now they see it there,” said Casão.

Caio Ribeiro also repudiated the acts at the Arena do Grêmio. “I wore this shirt, I know this crowd closely, but that’s not how they’ll help, so they’ll only get in the way. With this type of behavior, Grêmio will lose the field command or play with a closed gate. You can still get out of it. situation, but it’s not like that, it’s not attacking the player and it’s not invading the field,” he added.

After the defeat, Grêmio got even more complicated in the fight against Brasileirão’s relegation. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is second to last, with 26 points.