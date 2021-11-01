Cash ends payment of emergency aid after seven months

After seven months of payment, Caixa Econômica Federal concludes (30) payment of the 2021 round of emergency aid. This year, the benefit was paid to 39.2 million families, of which 23.9 million were informal workers, 10 million enrolled in Bolsa Família and 5.3 million enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico).

The deposit of the seventh and last installment of the emergency aid ends in this , with payment to informal workers and registered in the CadÚnico born in December. In the 2021 round, the benefit had installments from R$ 150 to R$ 375, depending on the family.

The money will be deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

After the seventh installment, informal workers enrolled in the CadÚnico no longer receive emergency aid. Those enrolled in Bolsa Família will be migrated to Auxílio Brasil, the federal government’s new social program, in November.

The dates for the extension of the benefit had been announced in August. The benefit started to be paid in April.



Seventh installment of emergency aid for beneficiaries of the CadÚnico – Cash/Disclosure

The emergency aid would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments. This year, the benefit was paid only to those who received the benefit in December 2020 and met additional requirements for right to the current round.

In all, Caixa paid 16 installments of emergency aid in 2020 and 2021. Created in April last year to help the vulnerable population affected by the covid-19 pandemic, the aid initially had five installments of R$600 (R$1, 2,000 for single mothers). From September to December 2020, the Extension Emergency Aid paid four more installments with half the amount: R$300 (R$600 for single mothers).

The program ended last year, but was resumed in April this year because of the pandemic wave of covid-19, with installments between BRL 150 and BRL 375. At first there would be five installments, but the law that authorized emergency aid in 2021 allowed the extension for three more installments of equal value, which ended up being done.

Agência Brasil has prepared a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria for receiving the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family for access to help.