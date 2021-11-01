Cashier begins to release withdrawals from the 7th installment; check calendar

Caixa has already closed the calendar for depositing the 7th installment of the emergency aid. Now, the banking institution will be in charge of carrying out the release of immediate withdrawals. The deadlines were organized according to the month of birthdays of beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família. This Monday (11/01), the release occurs for those who were born in january.

The withdrawal of the value can be made in bank branches or lottery correspondents. The movement, since the time of deposits, takes place through the Caixa Tem application. On the platform, it is possible to check balance, check statement, make online payments and generate virtual debit card.

It is worth noting that the calendar of the 7th installment of the aid for those enrolled in Bolsa Família has already been concluded. Now, the expectation is for the launch of the new social program, which will take the place of Bolsa Família. The problem is that the government, so far, has not found ways to finance the R$400 installments.

7th installment of emergency aid for the general public

As with previous calendars, the release of withdrawals of the 7th installment works with a specific logic. Dates are staggered based on the recipient’s birthday month. This Monday, the money can already be withdrawn by the general public who were born in January.

Remembering that the “general public” of the benefit is composed of members of the CadÚnico and citizens who received the aid in December 2020. See, below, the full calendar for withdrawals from the 7th installment of the program: