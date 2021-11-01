Catherine Bascoy announces the end of her relationship with Gui Napolitano: ‘I held on as long as I could’ | celebrities



Catherine Bascoy announces the end of her relationship with Gui Napolitanoinstagram reproduction

Rio – After nine months, Catherine Bascoy and Gui Napolitano’s relationship comes to an end. The announcement was made by the digital influencer through Instagram. In the publication, she hinted that she had been “betrayed and humiliated” by the ex-BBB.

“A boring subject, but necessary. Out of respect and affection for each of you who accompanied us here, I decided to take a stand. I needed some time to breathe and think. My goal is to always be happy and at peace with myself. to relate to ‘carry’ my relationship alone, to be a puppet, to be betrayed, to be humiliated, to be less than I am, what I deserve to be and, mainly, to not smile and not be able to overflow love with whoever you are beside me,” she began.

Catherine stressed that she did everything to stay with the ex-BBB and that the ending of the relationship is not her fault. “When I’m with someone, I want to add, I want to be more, I want to be beyond. I was a girlfriend, friend, partner, everything I would like a boyfriend to be for me, but not everything is the way we expected, so I chose to be alone and in peace with myself. My relationship came to an end, not because of my mistake or lack of trying on my part. I won’t say it was bad because it was actually a learning experience. Now I’ve learned that I’m much stronger than I thought I was … I’m grateful, for that and for all the beautiful moments we had together. I held on as long as I could, now I’m free to fly. Page turned, and with a whole book to write beautiful stories for my life,” she concluded.

Guilherme Napolitano has not yet commented on the termination.