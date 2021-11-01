Cave collapse: what is known about the accident that killed 9 firefighters inside SP

Firefighters during cave rescue in the interior of SP

Nine civil firefighters died after the collapse of a cave in the interior of SP

Nine civil firefighters died after part of the Duas Bocas cave collapsed in the city of Altinópolis, in the region of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the Fire Department, at least 26 people were training at the site when the collapse occurred, around 1:30 am on Sunday (10/31).

Among those in the group, 14 were not injured. Three victims were rescued with fractures and hypothermia.

There is no information on what caused the collapse.

Three accident victims were rescued with fractures and hypothermia

According to Major Marcos Palumbo, spokesman for the firefighters, Civil Defense teams, planes, and vehicles with kennel teams were deployed to assist in the rescue.