Cave collapse: what is known about the accident that killed 9 firefighters inside SP

Nine civil firefighters died after the collapse of a cave in the interior of SP

Nine civil firefighters died after part of the Duas Bocas cave collapsed in the city of Altinópolis, in the region of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the Fire Department, at least 26 people were training at the site when the collapse occurred, around 1:30 am on Sunday (10/31).

Among those in the group, 14 were not injured. Three victims were rescued with fractures and hypothermia.

There is no information on what caused the collapse.

Three accident victims were rescued with fractures and hypothermia

According to Major Marcos Palumbo, spokesman for the firefighters, Civil Defense teams, planes, and vehicles with kennel teams were deployed to assist in the rescue.

The place where the accident occurred is difficult to access and the rescue vehicles had to be located about 1km away from the rescue point. The Civil Defense monitored the entire rescue, as the terrain where the accident occurred was unstable

Civil Defense accompanied the rescue, as there were chances of another collapse in the cave

The Fire Department deployed 75 professionals in 20 rescue cars to participate in the cave operation. They will remain at the crash site until all bodies are taken to the command post.