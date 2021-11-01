Cave where nine civil firefighters died is being examined this Monday in Altinópolis, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The work of removing the last four bodies from the landslide site was completed late this Sunday night (31). The nine bodies were sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

The victims are five men and four women.

Nine firefighters die buried in a cave in the interior of São Paulo

A 10th rescued alive was taken in serious condition to the Hospital das Clinicas de Ribeirão Preto. Another six people were injured but not arrested. They were taken to the Hospital de Misericórdia in Altinópolis and have already been discharged.

2 out of 5 Firefighters work to rescue victims at Gruta Duas Bocas, in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Divulgação/Military Police Firefighters work to rescue victims at Gruta Duas Bocas, in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Divulgação/Military Police

A unified command post was set up at the site to help work on the Gruta Duas Bocas, which is close to the Gruta Itambé, a well-known tourist spot in the city. The corporation ended the search around 7:00 pm and left the site around 11:00 pm. The heavy rain that has hit the region since Saturday afternoon has made the work of rescuers difficult.

3 out of 5 Fire Department works to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Disclosure Fire Department works to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Disclosure

Ceiling collapsed during training

The landslide happened around 1 am on Sunday (31). According to the Fire Department, 28 civil firefighters and instructors were training inside the cave when the cave’s roof collapsed, leaving part of the group trapped. The activity was promoted by a specialized school.

According to teacher Cristina Trifoni, mother of instructor Rodrigo Trifoni, the group would spend the night there as part of the training. Her 32-year-old son is one of the victims.

At around 9:45 am, the Fire Department reported that the first victim was taken out alive. The site, according to the corporation, collapsed and there was a risk of further collapse. It was necessary to shore up the area so that the rescue work could be done safely.

4 out of 5 Firefighters and first responders at the entrance to the Dois Bocas Cave in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Murilo Badessa/EPTV Firefighters and first responders at the entrance of Gruta Duas Bocas in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Murilo Badessa/EPTV

The Military Police’s Águia helicopter helped transport firefighters and first responders to the entrance to the cave.

In a statement, the state government said a task force was set up at the site. Rescue specialists, technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT) were taken by helicopter to Altinópolis to reinforce the work.

The Civil Defense and the Fire Department informed that they had not been previously communicated about the training being carried out.

