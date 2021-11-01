Change in the direction of CNN Brasil caused the resignation of Caio Coppola

Journalist Gabriel Perline gave the backstage of Caio Coppolla’s departure from CNN Brasil on the iG portal. According to him, Coppolla was fired over complaints from colleagues and the change in leadership at the station. He was a protégé of Douglas Tavolaro, formerly of TV Record. When he left, his protection ended.

Behind the scenes of Caio Coppola’s departure from CNN Brasil

Says Perline:

“Whoever read the sympathetic statement issued by CNN Brasil to inform Caio Coppola’s dismissal does not imagine that behind such cordiality there was an enormous feeling of relief on the part of the channel in saying goodbye to youtuber. Disliked by the journalists he worked with, he left the company by the back door.

Some presenters had already asked the director for Coppola’s head. Monalisa Perrone and Carla Vilhena, who managed to mediate the debates in which the YouTuber participated, reached the limit of their patience and refused to share the same space as Bolsonaro’s ally. Gabriela Prioli was so irritated with him that she didn’t even greet him when they passed each other in the corridors.

Caio was seen by his colleagues as arrogant, haughty and uneducated. But dealing with the YouTuber’s exaggerated ego was the least of the problems. For CNN journalists, the great impasse of having him in the video daily, especially at the height of the pandemic, was to make room for a disseminator of imprecise information, often based on guesswork. While the entire team struggled to give the best information about the pandemic, security measures, social isolation and the vaccine, Coppolla used his 20 minutes to destroy all the hard work of the journalists.

Even with so many enemies inside the channel, it was played by Douglas Tavolaro. But all it took was Renata Afonso to arrive and assume the post of CEO of CNN for Coppolla to be silenced and to embitter a long refrigerator, which lasted for months.

The rush of the channel was for the term of the contract with Caio to come to an end soon. During Renata’s administration, the youtuber name was never in the plans”.

The pocket narist will go to Jovem Pan.