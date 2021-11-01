Chilean CMPC, through Softys, buys the Brazilian Carta Fabril for R$ 1,138 billion – Economy

the Chilean CMPC, out of the blue Softys Brazil, announced last night the acquisition of all shares of the Brazilian manufacturer of paper factory chart for BRL 1.138 billion, amount that will be paid in cash at the closing of the transaction. With the acquisition, Sotfys will reach an annual production capacity of 380 thousand tons of tissue paper (sanitary) in the country, adding its current factories and those of Carta.

Headquartered in the State of Rio de Janeiro, the factory charter belongs to Coutinho family, and was founded in 1991. It currently has two production units, in Rio and Goiás, with around 1,700 employees. The installed capacity of the company’s industrial park is 100,000 tons of tissue paper per year, and nine personal care lines, which include children’s and adult diapers, women’s care products and baby wipes.

Carta Fabril’s portfolio of brands includes the Cotton line, with toilet paper and wet wipes, the Looping and Looney Tunes children’s disposable diaper lines, and Cocktail napkins and paper towels. In a statement to the Chilean Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (equivalent to the Brazilian CVM), CMPC informs that Carta is the leader in tissue sales in the Southeast region.

“If the transaction is consummated, Sotfys Brasil would consolidate an installed production capacity of 380 thousand tons of tissue paper per year, by adding (to the Charter) its currently existing operations, located both in the State of São Paulo and in the State of Paraná”, informs the company. In the country, Sotfys owns the brands Elite, Sublime and babysec, among others.

CMPC also informs that the closing of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent usual to this type of transaction, such as approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

The company expects the transaction to be completed within 150 days, and claims that its “solid financial position” allows it to pay the agreed amount to the current controllers of Carta Fabril. Also according to CMPC, the acquisition will have positive effects on its results, but it is not yet possible to quantify them.