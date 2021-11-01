Chilean right wages civil war towards elections | International

In full countdown to the general elections of November 21 in Chile, in which the Parliament will be renewed and the succession of Sebastián Piñera will be defined, the governing right is facing an internal civil war. Although in July the government alliance held presidential primaries, in which the independent Sebastián Sichel was elected from among four candidates, industry leaders and parliamentarians began publicly dedicating themselves in recent days to supporting José Antonio Kast, leader of the extreme Republican Party. right, and close to parties such as Vox, from Spain. It’s a matter of pragmatism: according to several recent polls, Kast was able to considerably increase his support with a speech based on themes such as order, immigration and the economy. In addition to overtaking Sichel, who has a moderate right-wing program, the Republican threatens the favorite of these polarized elections, Gabriel Boric, candidate of the alliance between the Left Broad Front and the Communist Party.

More information

“I, from now on, prefer to support José Antonio Kast directly in the first round,” said senator Claudio Alvarado, of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, a formation attached to rightist doctrine, on Tuesday. The confession of Alvarado, an influential congressman with extensive knowledge of the role of the Government and Parliament, revealed a hemorrhage that has not stopped. In the following hours, different leaders began to show their public support for Kast, who once belonged to the UDI, founded his own party and in 2017 ran for the first time as an independent candidate for the presidency, obtaining 8% of the votes, in an election won by Piñera. Support for Kast came mainly from parliamentarians who are candidates for re-election and who need a popular candidate to win votes in their districts and constituencies.

The ruling Sichel, a lawyer who comes from the center-left Christian Democrat world, tried to contain the flight of adhesions with a strong speech in which he distanced himself from the situationism, from Kast himself —whose name he didn’t even mention—, and left him at liberty to action the coalition parties. “We are not going to accept the blackmail of those who want me to transform myself into something I am not: a person of the extreme right,” Sichel said on the same Tuesday night in reference to Kast, who in his program proposed measures such as the construction of a ditch on Chile’s northern border to control illegal immigration. “While some of us want to offer a project for the future, based on independence with the parties, we realize that others, leaving behind the democratic commitment they assumed, want to go back to the past. Support an old right and make the country backtrack on the rights it had already won. For diversities, for women, for minorities, for climate change and the fight for sustainability,” accused the 44-year-old situationist candidate, who is betting on changing the face of Chilean conservatives.

The leaders of the right-wing parties have reaffirmed their institutional commitment to Sichel, although there are two parties that have already made it clear that they will support Kast in a probable second round, which would take place on December 19th. Even Evopoli, a party that was founded 10 years ago to boost the liberal right. But although Sichel himself resists taking the step to guarantee support in the second round, in his sector he acts with pragmatism against Boric, who they consider a great threat: “The opponent is in front and we cannot allow the left to win” , said UDI senator Jacqueline van Rysselberghe.

Meanwhile, Kast continues to campaign, betting on going to the second round with the greatest possible support. The 55-year-old lawyer, who at other times was in tune with Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, has important international ties with parties like Spain’s Vox. In fact, the candidate of the Republican Party appears among the signatories of the Madrid Charter, against “the advance of communism” in Latin America. In recent weeks, however, he has moderated his speech and his program. If in the 2017 campaign he even said that if the dictator Augusto Pinochet were alive he would have voted for him, a few days ago he said on television: “Anyone who violated human rights, whether military or not, I do not support him”.

If it goes to the second round, it is not difficult for the right to organize itself around the leader of the Republican Party. “Kast could win alone, but Kast could not govern alone,” said right-wing political strategist Gonzalo Cordero, who says the differences between situationism and Kast are not so deep: “If there is a second round between Kast and Boric it would be a must. politics and ethics for the right to reconcile their projects”.

Boric, in turn, seeks to join forces on the left, while the Communist Party tries to calm the waters and show signs of governability. “We are not going to mess up the country,” said Guillermo Teillier, the leader of that party that has not made the shift to social democracy like the Italians, noting that there will be no disorder if they conquer the palace of La Moneda. As is the case on the right, in this sector the winner is betting: although the center-left has Christian Democrat senator Yasna Provoste as a candidate, socialist leaders and technicians have already landed in the campaign of Boric, a 35-year-old deputy who is very much in tune with the party. Spanish We can.

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.