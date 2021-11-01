Chocolate factory will have a hotel in Campos do Jordão at R$ 1,500 a day – 10/30/2021 – Market

Alexandre Costa, founder and executive director of Cacau Show, hopes that 2022 will bring a better Easter than in the last two years.

In 2020, the date coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, a moment of uncertainty and strong social isolation. This year, it fell into the second stage of the disease, when the restriction measures to prevent transmission had to be reinforced again.

Despite these difficulties, since April 2020 the company has opened nearly 350 new stores — today it has 2,644 in operation, with another 56 in the process of opening — and should open its first hotel in December.

The accommodation, in Campos do Jordão (SP), is in the final stages of negotiation to be operated by Txai Resorts, which has a luxury hotel in Itacaré (BA), a cocoa-producing region, and will be themed on the fruit.

“The hotel was born out of our genuine desire to expand the consumer experience. When people go to the store, they don’t have enough time to make that dive into the universe of chocolate and cocoa,” says Costa.

This year, during the pandemic, the company also created another store format, in a container. Of the 500 stores already contracted for this year, 250 are in the format, which requires an investment of R$ 50 thousand, almost a quarter of what is needed for a point of sale in a traditional model, of R$ 180 thousand.

“We receive 30,000 people a year who want to be franchisees and we realized that almost half have around R$ 50,000 to invest, and there was no business for them,” he says.

The containers are rented by the company to franchisees and are parked at high traffic points, such as in front of supermarkets, squares and parking lots.

Stores in malls represent around 40% of the brand’s points of sale and were the most affected by the pandemic, as shopping centers were closed and with more restrictions on their operation, compared to street stores.

Now, with the drop in the number of new deaths and the increase in vaccination, Costa says that the movement has already returned to the level before the disease. “We sold 40% over 2019 on Teachers’ Day and Children’s Day, which is very positive,” he says.

Like so many other companies, Cacau Show needed to improve its ecommerce system throughout the pandemic. According to the founder, R$1 million were invested to integrate all points of sale into the virtual shopping system.

The company’s idea was to make each point of sale an ecommerce distribution center.

Today, Costa says that virtual sales have a “double-digit” share in the company’s billing, and that they should continue at this level even after the pandemic has passed.

The stores once again attracted customers and the difficulty in obtaining some production inputs, which marked the company in the second half of 2020 and in the first half of this year, was stabilized, but gave rise to concern about the increase in the price of products used to manufacture and pack the chocolates.

“Everything increased a lot in price, cardboard, milk, sugar. We had around 30% of cost increase, and we didn’t even pass 10% on to the client,” stated Costa.

Asked if he foresees new readjustments soon, the businessman says he expects the price of inputs to retreat, since there is no explosion in consumption to justify this increase.

The soaring price of the dollar, which closed at R$ 5.6420 this Friday (29) – but which hit R$ 5.75 the week before, after the announcement that the federal government would change the spending ceiling to finance the Auxílio Brasil program – however, it is a warning sign.

“[O preço das matérias-primas] tends to return to normal, unless the exchange explodes, then it’s a problem,” he says. The price of cocoa is set by the New York Stock Exchange.

Having control over the fruit used in the production of chocolates is one of the company’s goals, which already produces its own cocoa on a farm in Linhares (ES) and has plans to expand the planted area.

The national fruit is used in the Bendito Cacao line, which has bars with up to 85% concentration. The other lines use imported cocoa mass.

It is the line with national fruit that is the name of the brand’s hotel, which should be called Bendito Cacao Resort & Spa by Txai.

Hosting will not be built from scratch. In December of last year, Cocoa Show bought the Blue Mountain hotel, which has been undergoing renovation since July. According to Rocha, R$90 million are being invested in the project, between the acquisition of the property and the renovation.

Daily rates should start at R$1,500, and the hotel will have 94 rooms, with two presidential suites.

“We really want to talk about cocoa, because there are already a lot of people talking about chocolate,” he says.

The fruit will be present in the spa, in treatments based on cocoa butter and in exfoliations with its shell, and also in the decoration of the hotel and its restaurant, in sweet and savory dishes.

“The cuisine will be a fusion of Serra da Mantiqueira, with ingredients from small local producers, such as cheese, olive oil, red fruits, pine nuts and wines, and the cuisine of the cocoa region of southern Bahia and northern Espírito Santo,” he says Coast.

The idea, according to the businessman, is to offer accommodation for families, and there will be activities focused on children, such as brigadeiro workshops and a space to learn about the history of cocoa.

The Cacau Show is a sponsor of the culinary reality show “Masterchef”, and the hotel should have a kitchen with the program’s brand, in which guests will learn how to make chocolate desserts.

Costa explains that the plan to have a hotel of the brand has been in existence for at least seven years, and the businessman hopes to have other accommodation units in the future. “We are super expansionist”, he says.

Other mountain regions in the country, such as the Rio Grande do Sul city of Gramado, are points of interest for the brand. “It’s a super viable possibility.”

X-ray

Foundation 1988, at Casa Verde, north of São Paulo

Employees 3,307, of which 264 in company stores and 3,043 in industry and office

Shops 2,400 franchises and 244 own

Production Capacity for 22 thousand tons per year

Revenues BRL 2 billion in 2020 and forecast of BRL 2.9 billion in 2021

Mainly competitors Kopenhagen, Lindt, Dengo and Brazil Cocoa