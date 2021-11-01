Civil firefighter dies in a cave in SP; eight are missing – National

A group of rescue specialists is on site, accompanied by technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT) (photo: PMESP/Firemen)

A civil firefighter died and eight are missing after the collapse of Gruta Duas Bocas, in Altinpolis, a municipality in the interior of So Paulo, at dawn this Sunday, 31. The rescue work is continuing in the rain.

The landslide affected part of a group of 28 civil firefighters who were taking part in a training course. According to the Fire Department, one of the members had to be rescued by the corporation, while a part of the others were not hit and another four had injuries and were taken to a hospital in Altinpolis.

Initially, the location of the accident was advertised as The Itamb Grotto (the best known in the region), but the data was corrected in the afternoon. In all, at least six vehicles and 20 firefighters work at the site, in addition to the SAMU and policing.

According to the city of Altinpolis, two rescued people were discharged from the Hospital de Misericórdia, located in the municipality. Images released by the Fire Department show that the teams work in a poorly lit and narrow place, without the use of machinery. The municipality of Altinpolis is an ecotourism hub in the region, with caves and a waterfall.

The SSP announced that it had sent a group of rescue specialists to the site, accompanied by technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT). The team took off at 11:30 am from Campo de Marte airport, in So Paulo. “Teams from the Emergency and Disaster Service Group (GEAD) of the Fire Department are also on their way to the site to assist in the searches. Two guide helicopters are available to support the actions of the teams, which have the reinforcement of territorial policing,” highlighted.

‘Nobody expected it to happen’ says scia from civil fire school



The group participated in a training course at the Real Life school, in Ribeiro Preto, which has been operating in the sector for nine years. Company partner, Tain Pereira says that all students already worked as civil firefighters.

According to her, the group that managed to escape the collapse stayed at the site, while one of the instructors went out in search of support in the rescue. “He went along the trail to get help alone, in the dark and raining,” he says.

Tain reports that the students are from Ribeiro Preto, Franca and Batatais and have been around the cave since Saturday afternoon. According to her, one of the instructors knew the region. “Nobody expected it to happen,” he laments.

The rain that started on Saturday still persists in the region, which has hampered the rescue efforts. “It’s difficult to access, it’s dangerous. Any movement can be a risk for firefighters, because it’s still raining heavily,” says Tain, who is also a civil firefighter. “We hope so (they’ll be rescued well), but unfortunately, given the state in which it occurs, it’s complicated, due to oxygen and hypothermia.”