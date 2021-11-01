Claudia Raia takes off her bra and shows off curves when posing in a see-through dress

The actress Claudia Raia used social networks to show a series of photos in which he appears with the look used in the Show of the Famous. At the time, she came up with a transparent latex dress full of cutouts, plus a pink overlay.

In the post caption, she promoted the exhibition of the frame, which always airs on the Sunday with Huck, at Globe. “Using pink, without moderation, because today is #ShowDosFamosos day, I’ll wait for you on @domingao! Who’s coming with me?” he asked, who received thousands of likes on his publication. In the comments box, of course, fans and friends left affectionate messages full of praise for the muse.

Check out Claudia Raia’s photos on social media:

revealing interview

Speaking of actress Claudia Raia, it is important to remember that the famous woman was interviewed at the end of last year by the TV Globo program Fantástico, and told details of his life by promoting the launch of his memoir, entitled “Sempre Raia: Um Novo Dia”. During the relaxed chat, the muse even revealed that she almost fell into a romance with the presenter Faustão, who recently left Globo.

“That happened, back in 1990, 1991. There was all this movement, this effort. had his attempt at romance [por parte dele]. It didn’t happen, and it ended up becoming a great friendship and we never left each other again”.

other novels Also during the conversation, another famous person was mentioned by her. Claudia recalled one of his most famous relationships, with former actor Alexandre Frota. They got married in the late 1980s. “My mom told me not to marry him before the wedding. Definitely not the man in my life. How can a marriage work at 18 years old. And it lasted quite a while, five years. It was very important to me. But it didn’t work,” she said, as some scenes from the ceremony were shown. Finally, when the interview was ending, the famous woman commented on her relationship with Jô Sorares, the best known one. “Jô was my first great love. he saved my life, because I had a mole on my knee that was a cancerous melanoma. He saw it and took me to the doctor. He’s a person I have enormous respect for, an angel who fell into my life”, he concluded.