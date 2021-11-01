Clermont vs Olympique de Marseille: where to watch today – 10/31

This Sunday, October 31, 2021, another live football match takes place between Clermont and Olympique de Marseille for the French Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 4:45 pm (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Olympique Marseille playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the star +, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Clermont and Olympique de Marseille) already have their likely lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Clermont x Olympique de Marseille.

Technical sheet – Clermont x Olympique de Marseille

Match Clermont x Olympique de Marseille Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/31/2021 at 4:45 pm Streaming star + Objective For the twelfth round of the French Championship Clermont lineup Ogier, Hountondji, Berthomier, Desmas, N’Simba, Samed, Khaoui, Dossou, Rashani, Bayo and Zedadka. Marseille Olympique Lineup González, Luis Henrique, Guendouzi, Gerson, Payet, Pau López, Saliba, Gueye, Amavi, Milik and Caleta-Car. Modality French Championship Progress Finished

