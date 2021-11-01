Clermont vs Olympique de Marseille: where to watch today – 10/31

Clermont and Olympique de Marseille face for the 2021 French Championship this Sunday
This Sunday, October 31, 2021, another live football match takes place between Clermont and Olympique de Marseille for the French Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 4:45 pm (GMT).
Where to watch?
This time with Olympique Marseille playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the star +, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Clermont and Olympique de Marseille) already have their likely lineups.
Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Clermont x Olympique de Marseille.
Technical sheet – Clermont x Olympique de Marseille
|Match
|Clermont x Olympique de Marseille
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|10/31/2021 at 4:45 pm
|Streaming
|star +
|Objective
|For the twelfth round of the French Championship
|Clermont lineup
|Ogier, Hountondji, Berthomier, Desmas, N’Simba, Samed, Khaoui, Dossou, Rashani, Bayo and Zedadka.
|Marseille Olympique Lineup
|González, Luis Henrique, Guendouzi, Gerson, Payet, Pau López, Saliba, Gueye, Amavi, Milik and Caleta-Car.
|Modality
|French Championship
|Progress
|Finished
CenárioMT is one of the most respected news portals in Live Football, activate notifications and receive excellent content for you and your family.
Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.
Find out what are the main football matches around the world today. Check the times and schedule to watch.