Clermont vs Olympique de Marseille: where to watch today – 10/31

by


Clermont and Olympique de Marseille face for the 2021 French Championship this Sunday

This Sunday, October 31, 2021, another live football match takes place between Clermont and Olympique de Marseille for the French Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 4:45 pm (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Olympique Marseille playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the star +, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Clermont and Olympique de Marseille) already have their likely lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Clermont x Olympique de Marseille.

Technical sheet – Clermont x Olympique de Marseille

MatchClermont x Olympique de Marseille
Scoreboard0x0
Date / Time10/31/2021 at 4:45 pm
Streamingstar +
ObjectiveFor the twelfth round of the French Championship
Clermont lineupOgier, Hountondji, Berthomier, Desmas, N’Simba, Samed, Khaoui, Dossou, Rashani, Bayo and Zedadka.
Marseille Olympique LineupGonzález, Luis Henrique, Guendouzi, Gerson, Payet, Pau López, Saliba, Gueye, Amavi, Milik and Caleta-Car.
ModalityFrench Championship
ProgressFinished

