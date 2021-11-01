Company offers R$5.6 thousand for those who watch space movies

Few things can really be described as a dream job, but this job comes close. The company MRO Electric is looking for a candidate who is willing to go into space through audiovisual. The company will pay US$ 1,000, around R$ 5,600, for those who watch 12 space movies over the course of a month.

“Do you think you have what it takes? Could you get dressed, lock yourself in the cabin of a space shuttle, give your friends and family one last goodbye, and take off into uncharted skies? Not? Well it’s not for everyone. At least not the common person. However, some of the ultra-rich billionaires on planet Earth are showing off planet-sized wads of money to try to hit the stars,” says the announcement of the vacancy.

MRO Electric highlighted the race between billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, who boarded the space vehicles of their companies, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, and took a few minutes’ ride in space. “Anyway, you probably won’t get the chance anytime soon, unless you’re a billionaire,” recalls the job description for the movies.

Thus, the company highlights the fascination for the processes and automation systems that make such flights possible. She is looking for a candidate to watch 12 space movies over the course of a month, until December 23 of this year, offering the $1,000 as payment.

Unfortunately for Brazilians, the vacancy is only for US citizens or permanent residents over 18 years of age. In addition to seeing the films, the chosen candidate must fulfill some requirements that are not necessarily described in a normal resume, such as:

Enthusiasm for space travel

Love for movies, especially the science fiction genre

Great attention to detail

Capacity and availability to watch 12 movies in one month

‘Stars Beyond Time’ is one of the movies on the list. Image: Disclosure

Space movies that need to be watched by the scheduled date are:

2001: A Space Odyssey

Lost in Mars

Interstellar

Lunar

Next

passengers

Stars Beyond Time

Apollo 13 – From Disaster to Triumph

the first man

the Elect

Gravity

october sky

The successful candidate will need to fill out a form for each movie watched and deliver it by December 23rd. The answers given will be used on the MRO Electric blog. To participate in the selection for the vacancy, you must fill out a form on the company’s website, until November 26th.

Via: life hacker

